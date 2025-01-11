Tension at Kochi Archbishop House as laity clash with police

KOCHI: Tension prevailed at Syro Malabar Church Archbishop's House in Kochi as police and the rebel faction who oppose uniform holy mass clashed on Saturday.

The clash erupted after police forcefully removed priests who were on hunger strike inside the Archbishop's house over actions taken against some of the priests in the unified holy mass issue in the early hours.

According to protesting priests, at around 4.30 am, they were forcefully evicted by the police from Archbishop House by the police team led by Ernakulam Central Assistant Police Commissioner C Jayakumar.

"We were sleeping on the floor when police came and demanded to leave the place. When we were changing our dress, the police officers videographed us. Then they grabbed our mobile phones. Later, we were forcefully dragged outside the house. One of the priests was injured following the police action. The dress of one priest was torn. Even though, we were told that we were residents of the house, the police were not ready to hear. Later, they locked us at the compound of the Basilica church," a priest who was protesting in front of the Archbishop's house said.