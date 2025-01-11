Tension at Kochi Archbishop House as laity clash with police

KOCHI: Tension prevailed at Syro Malabar Church Archbishop's House in Kochi as police and the rebel faction who oppose uniform holy mass clashed on Saturday.
The clash erupted after police forcefully removed priests who were on hunger strike inside the Archbishop's house over actions taken against some of the priests in the unified holy mass issue in the early hours.
According to protesting priests, at around 4.30 am, they were forcefully evicted by the police from Archbishop House by the police team led by Ernakulam Central Assistant Police Commissioner C Jayakumar.
"We were sleeping on the floor when police came and demanded to leave the place. When we were changing our dress, the police officers videographed us. Then they grabbed our mobile phones. Later, we were forcefully dragged outside the house. One of the priests was injured following the police action. The dress of one priest was torn. Even though, we were told that we were residents of the house, the police were not ready to hear. Later, they locked us at the compound of the Basilica church," a priest who was protesting in front of the Archbishop's house said.
The protestors alleged that ACP Jayakumar told them the government is against them. However, Jayakumar denied the allegation. "We told them that authorities are ready for a discussion. But they are ready to hear us," he said.
Considering the possibility of violence, District Collector NSK Umesh appointed Additional District Magistrate K Meera to conduct talks with protestors. Also, over 100 police officials were deployed at the place to prevent any violence. By 11 am a large crowd gathered in front of the Archbishop's house in protest against the forceful removal of the priest. They demanded that ousted priests should be permitted to enter the house. By 1 am, people attempted to break into the compound of the Archbishop's house. However, they were blocked by the police.
Later, protestors attempted to break open the locks of the gate. However, the attempt was thwarted by police officials deployed at the gate. On this, the protestor tied a rope to the gate and attempted to pull it down. After a few minutes of attempt, a portion of the gate collapsed. Soon, police officials took the position in front of the gate to prevent any persons enter inside.
At around 3 pm, Additional District Magistrate K Meera in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police Aswathy Gigi reached the place to conduct a discussion with protestors. By this time more protestors including women gathered at the place. Later, two priests and members of Almaya Munnettam and the Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi were allowed to enter the compound for the discussion. The crowd continued to raise slogans against the police and demanded all the priests to enter inside the Archbishop's house.
At around 4 pm, the discussion was completed. The representatives who held the discussion came out and said that the District Collector has agreed to conduct another meeting into the issue at his chamber in the coming days.
"However, the demand for allowing priests inside the house was not met. Hence we demand the police to arrest protesting priests and shift them to the police station. If arrested, they would not take bail from the police station. Also, more priests will join protests from all parishes of the diocese on Sunday," Shyju Antony, a leader of the rebel group said.