That sinking feeling…

KOCHI: It’s 7:30 am, and the Chellanam-Thoppumpady road stirs awake. Auto rickshaws ferrying school children, mini-trucks transporting fish, and motorists rushing to work slow down at Kattiparambu as the road lies flooded. January flooding might surprise outsiders, but for those living on the banks of Vembanad Lake, it’s routine.

The sea swells during the Malayalam month of Vrischikam (November-December), allowing saline water to enter the backwaters, which raises the lake’s water level. However, the situation has worsened in recent years, with water inundating thousands of houses, jeopardising lives and livelihoods. Sending children to school and shifting ailing elderly to hospitals from waterlogged homes have become a daily ordeal.

Wading carefully through the waterlogged stretch on his bike, Shaijan, a Kandakadavu native, explains that many are shifting to relatives’ houses as their own crumble due to saline water ingress. “Water has entered almost all the houses on the lake banks. This year is worse. Vehicles rust because we ride through water daily. The government should conduct dredging to increase the lake’s depth,” he says.

From Kandakadavu, K V Madanan, a daily wage worker, volunteers to show the plight of residents in Kannanthara Parambu and Otathara areas. Leaving the concrete road, we enter a muddy path where water rushes in from an adjacent canal. Wading through knee-deep water along a narrow embankment, we proceed cautiously. Boulders and tree roots beneath the surface make every step treacherous, with one slip potentially landing us in the deep canal.