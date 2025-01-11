The Jayettan playlist

Hemalatha K V, Textile Shop Employee

I can’t quite explain why Suprabhatham from the movie Pani Theeratha Veedu is my favourite, but it’s a song that often plays in my head. Every time I listen to it, I feel a deep emotional connection to it, something that’s hard to put into words.

Sudhi A S, Assistant Manager at a Telecom Company

‘Karimukil Kattil’ from the movie Kallichellamma is definitely one of my absolute favourites. All of his songs have this timeless quality that stays with you. Among the Tamil songs he sang, “Rasathi Unne” holds a special place in my heart. It’s a song that goes beyond just words, its beauty and depth of meaning are truly moving.

Shashi Kumar M, Fruit and Juice seller

Jayachandran’s voice is very catchy, especially in the upbeat track Prayam nammil moham nalki. It’s one of the songs he released after taking a break from music for a while. It also stands out as one of the “new generation” songs he took on.

Thanuja P H, Employee at a Pharmacy

The lyrics of Onnini Sruthi Thazthi Paaduka Poonkuyile [from Doordarshan Malayalam Album] are deeply touching. There have been several interpretations of this song, while most think it’s about wanting a daughter, it’s actually about longing for his wife. It’s a beautiful expression of love.

Mahi C Nair, Beautician

I cherish all his songs, but I have a particular fondness for his older works. While I appreciate his newer music, the older songs touch me more deeply. Aaru Paranju Aru Paranju is a prime example. It evokes a profound sense of love.

Jery P J, Fort Kochi, Accountant

Podimeesha Mulakkana Kaalam” from the movie Pa .Va definitely caught the attention of young people. Each line of the song resonates differently with everyone, and the lyrics are simple to remember yet carry a special meaning.