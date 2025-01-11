The Jayettan playlist

Hemalatha K V, Textile Shop Employee
I can’t quite explain why Suprabhatham from the movie Pani Theeratha Veedu is my favourite, but it’s a song that often plays in my head. Every time I listen to it, I feel a deep emotional connection to it, something that’s hard to put into words.
Sudhi A S, Assistant Manager at a Telecom Company
‘Karimukil Kattil’ from the movie Kallichellamma is definitely one of my absolute favourites. All of his songs have this timeless quality that stays with you. Among the Tamil songs he sang, “Rasathi Unne” holds a special place in my heart. It’s a song that goes beyond just words, its beauty and depth of meaning are truly moving.
Shashi Kumar M, Fruit and Juice seller
Jayachandran’s voice is very catchy, especially in the upbeat track Prayam nammil moham nalki. It’s one of the songs he released after taking a break from music for a while. It also stands out as one of the “new generation” songs he took on.
Thanuja P H, Employee at a Pharmacy
The lyrics of Onnini Sruthi Thazthi Paaduka Poonkuyile [from Doordarshan Malayalam Album] are deeply touching. There have been several interpretations of this song, while most think it’s about wanting a daughter, it’s actually about longing for his wife. It’s a beautiful expression of love.
Mahi C Nair, Beautician
I cherish all his songs, but I have a particular fondness for his older works. While I appreciate his newer music, the older songs touch me more deeply. Aaru Paranju Aru Paranju is a prime example. It evokes a profound sense of love.
Jery P J, Fort Kochi, Accountant
Podimeesha Mulakkana Kaalam” from the movie Pa .Va definitely caught the attention of young people. Each line of the song resonates differently with everyone, and the lyrics are simple to remember yet carry a special meaning.
Shahjahan K A, Bus Conductor
It’s hard to pick a favourite among Jayachandran’s songs because both his old and new works are beautiful and unique in their own way. In fact, I often find myself unable to choose just one. However, if I had to, “Sandhyakkenthinu Sindooram” would be at the top of my Jayachandran playlist.
Rajesh P T, Security Guard
Jayachandran is one of those few artists with a collection of some beautiful songs. For me, it’s “Kevala Marthya Bhasha Kelkatha” from the movie Nakhakshathangal. When I was younger, this was a song everyone would often hum. The movie was also a big hit at the time, and gradually it became one of my personal favourites.
Mary George, Nurse
Among all his songs, “Ariyathe Ariyathe” holds a special place in my heart. The moment I heard it for the first time, it touched me deeply. I was in college at the time, and that track will always be a cherished memory for me.
Megha R Rajan, Nursing Graduate
Olanjali Kuruvi is my absolute favourite song of his. The music is amazing on its own, but when you see the visuals that go with it, it’s even more powerful. It’s like the song and the pictures come together to create something special.
Rajeshwari Deepan, Canteen Employee
“Manjalayil Mungi Thorthi” has to be my top pick. The song expresses such deep emotions. The way the music blends with the lyrics creates a feeling that’s not just special, but unforgettable. It’s one of those songs that stays with you long after you hear it.
Faisal Razi, Singer and Composer
All the songs from the P Jayachandran-Vidyasagar combination are dear to me. However, my favourite remains ‘Enthe Innum Vanneela’ from the film Gramophone. Most songs lose their charm over time, but some remain timeless, always giving a fresh feel no matter when they are heard. This is one such song. Whether it’s in a college fest, a ghazal event, or a music concert, it’s perfect for any occasion. It’s a song that connects the older and newer generations alike. It feels like study material for musicians like us. The song is pure magic.
Humayoon Hussain J S, College Student
The gifted legend P Jayachandran was truly a ‘Bhava Gayakan’, and finding a match for his emotionally rich voice would be challenging. One of my favourite songs, ‘Neeyoru Puzhayayi’ from ‘Thilakkam’, flawlessly showcases the magic of his soulful voice. He has touched the hearts of people from every generation.
Arya Dhayal, Singer
The song “Punnellin Kathirola Thumbathu Poothumbi,” written by O N V Kurup, composed by Vidyasagar, and sung by P Jayachandran, always takes me back to my childhood. After my music classes, I’d often get in the car and play this song. It’s one of my all-time favourites. I love the lyrics, the composition, and his voice in this particular song.
Gopan Sasthamangalam, Event Coordinator
I believe no one else can sing the song ‘Karimukil Kaatile Rajanithan Veetile’ and evoke the same feeling as P Jayachandran. It remains special for me because during my childhood it was always the go-to choice whenever I sang.
Muhammad Nazeeb, Property Manager
The song “Therirangum Mukile” always brings a sense of hope that no other song quite matches. I’ve always felt a slight preference for P Jayachandran over Yesudas, and it all comes down to this song. There’s something special, a personal connect.
Bindu Ravi, Singer
“Swayamvara Chandrike” is one of those timeless songs that touch the heart no matter how many times it’s played. Every line seems to be brimming with love, and the emotion behind it never fades.
I find myself singing it over and over.
Manju Rani V S, Superintendent, Russian Department, University of Kerala
Jayachandran has always been one of my favourite singers, and hearing the news of his passing was a heartbreaking moment for me. His song “Aalilathali” from Mizhi Randilum is my all-time favourite, and I often find myself humming his songs while working.
S M Gokul Krishnan, College Student
“Aararum Kaanathe” from Chandrolsavam was the first song by Jayachandran that fascinated me. Since then, I have been a regular listener of his music. His vocal range and emotional depth make each of his songs special. Another favourite of mine is ‘Kallai Kadavathe’ (Perumazhakalam).
(With inputs Parvana K B, Varsha Susan Varghese, Kokila P L, Rose Maria Reji)