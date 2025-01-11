Trial over, KMRL’s ‘Metro Connect’ e-bus feeder service from next week

KOCHI: Following a successful month-long trial run, the fully air-conditioned electric feeder buses of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) will start regular operations from next week.

The 33-seater buses will initially be deployed on five routes - Aluva-Airport, Kalamassery-Medical College, High Court-MG Road circular, Kadavanthra-K P Vallon Road circular, Kakkanad Water Metro terminal-Infopark-Kinfra park, and Collectorate.

While tickets will be priced at Rs 80 for the Aluva-Airport section (nearly 12 km), commuters will be charged Rs 20 for a five-km journey on other routes.

“The KMRL purchased 15 e-feeder buses as part of efforts to improve first and last-mile connectivity to metro train services. The buses have all facilities, including comfortable seating, to provide a travelling experience similar to our trains,” KMRL managing director Loknath Behra said.

Authorities are planning a formal launch on January 15. “We’ve to check passenger patronage on different routes. These buses are costly. We’ve spent more than Rs 15 crore to acquire the vehicles and prepare the infrastructure. We’ll operate the buses for three months before we launch a tender to entrust the operation to an agency,” he told TNIE.

The buses will conduct services on the Airport-Aluva route at an interval of 20 minutes during peak hours and 30 minutes during non-peak hours. While the first service from Aluva to Airport will be at 6.45am, the last service from Airport to Aluva has been scheduled for 11pm.