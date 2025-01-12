Amicus curiae flags Kochi Corporation’s waste management flaws

KOCHI: Highlighting the poor waste management system of Kochi corporation, the report filed by the amicus curiae before the Kerala High Court stated that municipal solid waste is entering the drainage system (stormwater drain system) in the city and public places in general.

This indicates significant lapses - both systemic and in execution - in the solid waste management mechanism implemented by the corporation.

The report noted that the amount of waste accumulating in public spaces underscores the severity of these shortcomings.

The amicus curiae filed the report in response to a suo motu case initiated by the High Court following the fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant, and regarding the implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules.

On December 23 last year, the court directed the amicus curiae to submit a report identifying areas that require the court’s attention concerning the accumulation of filth, plastic, and other waste in drains. Accordingly, an inspection was conducted in six regions.

These included the drain/canal running adjacent to or beneath the Kudumbashree Hall/Anganwadi premises at Ponnurunni in Ward No. 48 of the Kochi Corporation and the drain/canal along Panampilly Nagar Avenue and the service road from Gokul Oottupura Restaurant to the Rotary Club of Cochin, Balabhavan, passing through Panampilly Nagar.

According to the report, the condition of the canal suggests a considerable and consistent inflow of waste into the drainage system.