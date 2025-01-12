Occultist helped housewife stage theft of family gold, say cops

KOCHI: It seemed like the re-enactment of the robbery scene in the Malayalam movie ‘Kooman’. According to Aluva police, Laila, the wife of Ibrahim Kutty, of Chembakassery, staged the dramatic theft, transferring gold jewellery and cash from her home to an Islamic teacher named Anwar, who also practised occult. The incident was uncovered on Saturday.

Laila orchestrated the theft under the guidance of Anwar, who she had met through a relative two years ago. It emerged that she used to regularly gift him gold and money. She was drawn to the crime after being convinced by Anwar that her husband and children were at risk of dying due to misfortune. He persuaded her to pay him in money and gold to perform remedies.

“The housewife orchestrated the theft under the guidance of Anwar, of Kalamassery known as ‘Ustad’. Initially, she sought his help for health-related concerns. During their interactions, Anwar learned about the significant amount of gold and money in her house. Her husband is a contractor who demolishes old buildings,” Aluva DySP Rajesh T R said.

Detailing the investigation, Rajesh said, “Upon receiving the family’s complaint that approximately 40 sovereigns of gold and `8 lakh in cash had been stolen, the police, along with fingerprint experts, forensic specialists, and a dog squad, conducted a thorough investigation. An analysis of CCTV footage and a scientific inquiry revealed discrepancies.

There was no evidence of anyone entering or leaving the house during the reported time of the theft, but we noticed Laila leaving carrying a carry bag. When she claimed to have visited the hospital with the bag, we collected CCTV footage from Amrita Hospital and noticed that the size of the bag had reduced on her return. During detailed questioning, Laila confessed to staging the robbery under Anwar’s guidance.