Kerala Blasters to play as scheduled despite damage to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium pitch

KOCHI: The Indian Super League (ISL) match between Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC on Monday will go on as per schedule, despite damage to the field of play.

The field at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in Kaloor was found to be severely scuffed up after a mass Bharatanatyam event held on January 29, the club said in an official statement on Saturday.

According to a club official, rectification work will cost nearly Rs 16 lakh.

“Extensive footprints caused damage to the grass resulting in patches of damaged turf. Undulations have formed across the surface, compromising the evenness of the ground and the drainage line has been damaged due to the movement of caravans on the field,” the official said.

Reviving the pitch is expected to take around 20 days, and the turf is expected to be restored to its original state only by February. But, two Blasters home matches during this period – on January 13 against Odisha DC and on January 18 against Northeast United – will go on as scheduled.

Interventions due to non-sporting events cause damage to the turf, which has been cited as a major reason for injuries during matches.

JLN Stadium, which has been the home ground of the Kerala Blasters since 2014, is owned by GCDA.

The stadium was rented out to Mridanga Vision on January 29 with an NOC clearance from the football club, stating that no intervention would be made into the field of play.

The club expects that the cost of undoing the damage will be covered by organisers of the event.

“The club has officially notified GCDA about the damage to the field of play. We have requested them to ask the organisers of the event to cover expenses for the damage that occurred due to their negligence,” the club official added.