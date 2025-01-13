Nobel laureate Ada Yonath, experts to attend next-gen higher education conclave in Kochi

KOCHI: Nobel laureate Ada Yonath, professor Philip G Altbach from Boston College and other experts from premium institutions across the world like the National University of Singapore, Southampton University and Michigan University will be participating in the two-day international conclave on next-gen higher education hosted by Cusat on January 14 and 15.

Other global universities participating in the summit include Edinburgh University, Lancaster University, OECD Paris, and various esteemed higher education institutions in India, said Higher Education Minister R Bindu.

Around 2,000 delegates from both inside and outside the country are expected to participate, she said. The conclave is a part of the ‘Study-in-Kerala’ initiative by the state government to improve the infrastructure facilities and resources within the universities, to make Kerala a hub of higher education, attracting more students from outside the state, she said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event at 10am on Tuesday, Bindu will preside over the function and Prof Philip G Altbach will deliver the keynote address.

A pre-conclave workshop will take place at Rajagiri College at 10 am on Monday. Bindu will inaugurate the programme and Dr Zacharia Mathew of Michigan University will lead the session. Cusat will also host an exhibition on higher education on Monday.