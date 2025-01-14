Experiencing Bob Dylan, in reverse

KOCHI: I experienced Bob Dylan in reverse. My journey began at the Outlaw Music Festival on August 3, 2024, at the Shoreline Amphitheatre, where I saw him perform at the age of 83. After that, I read Folk Music: A Bob Dylan Biography in 7 Songs by Greil Marcus and met Joan Baez, Dylan’s early love.

Recently, I watched the biographical film A Complete Unknown before reading Dylan Goes Electric (the book on which the movie is based). I explored the documentaries Don’t Look Back and No Direction Home before diving into his music.

I am no expert on Dylan just one of millions of fans captivated by his enduring magic and unparalleled musical genius. My collection of Bob Dylan memorabilia includes a rare signed photo and his signed books, The Bob Dylan Scrapbook: 1956–1966 and his only work of fiction, Tarantula.

The unorthodox selection of Bob Dylan as the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature recipient — the first songwriter to win — was bound to spark controversy. According to the official citation, he won the prize for “having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.”

But the Nobel will never outweigh Dylan’s true accomplishment: his powerful songs helped fuel the civil rights movement. He performed four songs on stage just before Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech in Washington, D.C.

Among the ten books authored by Dylan (including his Nobel lecture), Chronicles: Volume One stands out as essential reading. It offers an intimate look at his thoughts, influences, and a poignant reflection on life, people, and places that shaped him.