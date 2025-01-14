Experiencing Bob Dylan, in reverse

KOCHI: I experienced Bob Dylan in reverse. My journey began at the Outlaw Music Festival on August 3, 2024, at the Shoreline Amphitheatre, where I saw him perform at the age of 83. After that, I read Folk Music: A Bob Dylan Biography in 7 Songs by Greil Marcus and met Joan Baez, Dylan’s early love.
Recently, I watched the biographical film A Complete Unknown before reading Dylan Goes Electric (the book on which the movie is based). I explored the documentaries Don’t Look Back and No Direction Home before diving into his music.
I am no expert on Dylan just one of millions of fans captivated by his enduring magic and unparalleled musical genius. My collection of Bob Dylan memorabilia includes a rare signed photo and his signed books, The Bob Dylan Scrapbook: 1956–1966 and his only work of fiction, Tarantula.
The unorthodox selection of Bob Dylan as the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature recipient — the first songwriter to win — was bound to spark controversy. According to the official citation, he won the prize for “having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.”
But the Nobel will never outweigh Dylan’s true accomplishment: his powerful songs helped fuel the civil rights movement. He performed four songs on stage just before Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech in Washington, D.C.
Among the ten books authored by Dylan (including his Nobel lecture), Chronicles: Volume One stands out as essential reading. It offers an intimate look at his thoughts, influences, and a poignant reflection on life, people, and places that shaped him.
Another unexpected gem is The Beaten Path, a stunning portrait of the American landscape. Through sketches, watercolours, and acrylics, Dylan charts a visual journey across the US, finding beauty in overlooked locations that form the backdrop of everyday life.
After Dylan performed at the White House in 2010, Barack Obama recounted the experience in Rolling Stone. Dylan skipped rehearsal and declined a photo with the Obamas but delivered a beautiful rendition of The Times They Are A-Changin’. Afterwards, he simply shook Obama’s hand and left — embodying the elusive nature that many admire.
Dylan’s complex persona only adds to his allure. His resistance to conforming to the expectations of fame is part of what makes his music resonate so deeply. Even as his voice has aged, the authenticity of his performances remains compelling. Fans appreciate the raw honesty that comes through — a reflection of a life rich with experience and introspection.
Throughout his career, Dylan has continually reinvented himself while maintaining a core authenticity that resonates with audiences. His music transcends generations, offering commentary on societal issues and personal struggles alike. Reflecting on my journey with Dylan, I see his influence extends far beyond music; he has shaped cultural landscapes and inspired countless artists.
Listening to Dylan live at 83 was bittersweet. His voice, weathered by time, mirrors the evolution of an artist adapting to life’s changes. Unlike many performers, whose voices smooth into polished conformity, Dylan’s voice remains an authentic expression of his experiences.
In an era dominated by fleeting trends, Dylan’s work endures, continually evolving while grounded in profound truths. He embodies artistic integrity, reminding us of the power of music and storytelling to connect.