Finding art in the familiar

KOCHI: Tensing Joseph, an alumnus of one of the earliest batches of the College of Fine Arts, Thiruvananthapuram, returned to the institution as a professor and eventually became its principal. Over 40 years, his passion for art has remained strong.
He is currently showcasing an exhibition featuring 100 artworks at the 8 Point Art Cafe in Kollam. Titled ‘Between Objects and Myself’, the exhibition will conclude in Kollam on Wednesday and is set to travel to David Hall in Kochi on January 27.
“The exhibition primarily features objects that are important for me as an artist — items I interact with and encounter in everyday life,” Tensing explains. “For example, there is a series called ‘Ration Kit’ where I depict groceries such as mung beans and sugar that we commonly receive in ration kits.
When portraying something like a ration kit, the identity of individual elements, like a mung bean, often fades away. While we frequently see such items, we rarely recognise their identity. Through my work, I try to give political or social meaning to these objects. I believe such philosophical questions should guide an artist towards deeper perspectives.”
The series of 100 objects is part of Tensing’s experiment to give a character to each item. The artworks feature images of familiar objects that connect with the common middle class. Objects such as fish, umbrellas, utensils, chairs, fishing nets, fruits, tissue papers, electric geysers, and watches have been given a new visual identity.
On residencies and AI
In 2023, Tensing participated in the international art residency programme Motoco Ne Sera Pas Ouvert Les in Mulhouse, France. During his time in Europe, he visited 23 prominent art museums and galleries, including the Vatican Museums in Rome, the Van Gogh Museum, the Stedelijk Museum, the Rijksmuseum, the Rembrandt Museum in Amsterdam, the Magritte Museum, etc. Between Objects and Myself is his first exhibition after the programme.
“After seeing the original works of the masters, it was difficult to start working again,” Tensing admits. “For nearly three months, I was stuck in a deep mental conflict, questioning, ‘Why am I doing this?’ and ‘How should I proceed?’ It was an overwhelming and intense experience. That journey felt like exploring an expansive library — it prompted me to revisit the history of art and reimagine aesthetics from a new perspective. This exhibition is a fresh start.”
Sharing his experience from the residency programme, he says that of all the galleries he visited, Michelangelo’s ‘The Last Judgment’ at Vatican Museums’ Sistine Chapel left him in awe.
“Today, we live in the age of digital art and AI, where visual art can be generated at the click of a button. Yet, I firmly believe that no AI will ever match the type of language that communicates, its aesthetics, depth, and sensibility — how Michelangelo achieved all this so many years ago is something that makes me wonder. It’s a miracle that no science or invention can ever fully understand,” he says.
On art practices
Reflecting on the differences between art practices in Europe and India, Tensing observes that in European countries, artists work with a clear vision and genuine intention. Their work reflects their surroundings and lives. They experiment with innovative ideas and embrace new media art, presenting a strong societal presence through their creations.
“In contrast, our biennales and installation work often seem like reproductions of Eurocentric art. The core concepts are lost, leaving behind merely the outer shell. In Europe, art and life exist on the same plane, whereas here, our lifestyle and culture rarely find authentic representation in the art we create.”
For Tensing, understanding the history of new media art and its evolution is very important for an artist to change this situation.
“Art carries responsibilities and connects with ideas across various disciplines. These require an academic approach. It is through detailed study that new media can be meaningfully integrated into an artist’s work.” He cites Agnes Denes’s ‘Wheatfield A Confrontation’ (1982) as a powerful example. “Such works show the social realities and scientific thoughts, which must connect in an artist’s mind. Efforts to nurture this kind of thinking need to happen here,” he says.
Tensing is currently the director of the Raja Ravi Varma Centre of Excellence for Visual Arts at Mavelikkara.