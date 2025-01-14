Finding art in the familiar

KOCHI: Tensing Joseph, an alumnus of one of the earliest batches of the College of Fine Arts, Thiruvananthapuram, returned to the institution as a professor and eventually became its principal. Over 40 years, his passion for art has remained strong.

He is currently showcasing an exhibition featuring 100 artworks at the 8 Point Art Cafe in Kollam. Titled ‘Between Objects and Myself’, the exhibition will conclude in Kollam on Wednesday and is set to travel to David Hall in Kochi on January 27.

“The exhibition primarily features objects that are important for me as an artist — items I interact with and encounter in everyday life,” Tensing explains. “For example, there is a series called ‘Ration Kit’ where I depict groceries such as mung beans and sugar that we commonly receive in ration kits.

When portraying something like a ration kit, the identity of individual elements, like a mung bean, often fades away. While we frequently see such items, we rarely recognise their identity. Through my work, I try to give political or social meaning to these objects. I believe such philosophical questions should guide an artist towards deeper perspectives.”

The series of 100 objects is part of Tensing’s experiment to give a character to each item. The artworks feature images of familiar objects that connect with the common middle class. Objects such as fish, umbrellas, utensils, chairs, fishing nets, fruits, tissue papers, electric geysers, and watches have been given a new visual identity.