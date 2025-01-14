New book traces fascinating origins of place names

KOCHI: More often than not, place-names hide fascinating tales within their bosoms. And Kochi is no exception. Did you know that the industrial hub of Kalamassery was once the tethering ground of tuskers of feudal lords? That there was a place not far from the city where unwanted newborn babies used to be dumped to be devoured by wild beasts?

Journalist, history buff and writer P Prakash’s soon-to-be-published book Kochiyile Sthalanamangalude Charitram (The History Behind Place-names in Kochi) is a repository of such interesting stories. In fact, it is a ready-reckoner for those keen on reading about the untold tales behind toponyms in and around the city.

“I regularly follow TNIE’s What’s in a name? column. I often share whatever information I have with your reporters. Toponymy is a fascinating subject,” says Prakash, who is president of the Changampuzha Cultural Centre in Edappally.

As age-old landmarks vanish and settlers from elsewhere pour in altering Kochi’s landscape and demographics, the author has gone to great lengths to unearth stories behind the genesis of each place-name by delving into history, and folklore.

Prakash’s book traces the origins of 165 place-names. “They include a few places adjoining Kochi but located in Alappuzha district, such as Aroor, Ezhupunna, Chandiroor, Panavally and Perumbalam,” he says.