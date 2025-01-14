New book traces fascinating origins of place names

KOCHI: More often than not, place-names hide fascinating tales within their bosoms. And Kochi is no exception. Did you know that the industrial hub of Kalamassery was once the tethering ground of tuskers of feudal lords? That there was a place not far from the city where unwanted newborn babies used to be dumped to be devoured by wild beasts?
Journalist, history buff and writer P Prakash’s soon-to-be-published book Kochiyile Sthalanamangalude Charitram (The History Behind Place-names in Kochi) is a repository of such interesting stories. In fact, it is a ready-reckoner for those keen on reading about the untold tales behind toponyms in and around the city.
“I regularly follow TNIE’s What’s in a name? column. I often share whatever information I have with your reporters. Toponymy is a fascinating subject,” says Prakash, who is president of the Changampuzha Cultural Centre in Edappally.
As age-old landmarks vanish and settlers from elsewhere pour in altering Kochi’s landscape and demographics, the author has gone to great lengths to unearth stories behind the genesis of each place-name by delving into history, and folklore.
Prakash’s book traces the origins of 165 place-names. “They include a few places adjoining Kochi but located in Alappuzha district, such as Aroor, Ezhupunna, Chandiroor, Panavally and Perumbalam,” he says.
Research involved speaking to many old-timers, besides delving into local history to unearth the tales of each place, he says. Prakash also gives due credit to the book Keralathile Sthalanamacharithrangal: Ernakulam Jilla by V V K Valath, an early doyen of toponym research.
“I also referred to Kochiyile Sthala Naamangal by Komattil Achyutha Menon and K P Padmanabha Menon’s Kochi Rajya Charithram,” he adds.
Prakash’s 450-page book is peppered with tales from history and mythology about the origin of toponyms so much that they leave readers riveted. For instance, the section on ‘Kalamassery’ is captivating.
It is hard to believe that the name has an elephantine connection.
“Centuries ago, 28 feudal lords used to visit the Thrikkakkara temple for its annual festival. As the terrain was hilly and thick with dense vegetation, they came riding elephants, which are also known as kalabham in Malayalam,” Prakash explains.
“The place where the jumbos were tethered came to be known as ‘Kalabhacherry’ and later morphed into ‘Kalamassery’.”
Unearthing the origins of certain toponyms will give you jitters, adds Prakash, citing how Pillerkadu near Ezhupunna got its name.
“It originated from the horrendous practice of abandoning babies born out of wedlock in the woods. The kadu (thicket) where the piller (children) were abandoned became Pillerkadu,” he explains.
When asked how different his book was from the one penned by Valath, Prakash says his book stands out in more ways than one. “In Valath’s book, not all places in Kochi are mentioned. On the other hand, I have included a good majority of places,” he says.
According to the veteran author, the narrative style suits the ordinary reader unlike Valath’s book and each place has an ample description regarding its origin, and history along with mentions of its landmarks, important places of worship, an overview of the land and its people apart from the famous personalities who were born there.
Prakash, who started his career as a journalist, has authored/translated several books. “This is the 32nd one to be published,” he smiles. One of Prakash’s intriguing works is Vaakke, Vaakke Koodevide?, which explains the etymology of 140 Malayalam unique words.
The author, who also worked with the Press Information Bureau and the Greater Cochin Development Authority, has translated the works of D H Lawrence, Agatha Christie, Leo Tolstoy, Shashi Tharoor and R K Narayan, apart from penning a study on Adolf Hitler, and children’s literature.
Kochiyile Sthalanamangalude Charitram, published by Telbrain Books, will be released on January 22 at Changampuzha Park.
