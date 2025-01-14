Seminars, discussions in run-up to CPM district conference from Jan 25

KOCHI: Various events, including seminars on development, man-animal conflicts, governance, sports tournaments, arts and cultural programmes, were held across the district in the run-up to the 3-day CPM Ernakulam district conference starting January 25.

Although the district conference is set for the last week of January, the momentum began with branch conferences, setting the stage for the larger gathering. The seminar series started on January 3 with experts discussing the ‘Role of Youth in Building Nava Kerala’.

C N Mohanan, the CPM Ernakulam district secretary, told TNIE that 3,000 branch conferences, 190 LC conferences, and 16 area conferences, were held successfully, and the new leaderships were appointed unanimously.

“A series of seminars addressing important issues are going on. In addition, a marathon run is scheduled on January 21, at 10 pm, covering the distance of 10 kilometers, which starts from JLN international stadium, Kaloor to Marine drive and return.”

Cultural programmes will be held on Vanchi Square from January 15, he said. Mohanan added that all the other preparation, including vehicle rally, volunteer march, and social media campaigns are going well, he added.

District committee member Adv K S Arun Kumar said twenty seminars have been scheduled across various venues in connection with the district conference. “Additionally, around 10 sports and games events, including cricket, football, badminton tournaments, and chess and bodybuilding competitions, are being held in different locations. Moreover, literary competitions such as poem writing, story writing, recitation, and more were conducted under the 16 CPM area committees,” he said.

Meanwhile, a party worker acknowledged there are concerns and complaints within the party and public, particularly about the attitudes of some leaders. “However, we openly discussed and expressed our views during the branch committee meetings, and we trust the party will take an appropriate stance on these issues,” said the CPM member, on condition of anonymity.

He said flag hoisting, flag procession, and Deepashikha rally will be held on January 24, a day before the conference officially begins.