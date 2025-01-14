Sick and tired?

KOCHI: Kerala has reported as many as 75,333 fever cases, where medical attention was sought, in the first 10 days of the new year, according to official data. That is about 7,500 cases a day.
Nowadays, it is not uncommon to bump into individuals experiencing symptoms such as cold, congestion, cough, sore throat, and exhaustion. Persisting symptoms and fatigue for a prolonged period are something that has been worrying people.
Dr Vidya Vimal, senior consultant paediatrician based in Thiruvananthapuram, notes that children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable. “After a viral fever, it takes a week or more to completely recover,” she adds.
“They may experience fatigue, sore throat, weakness, and other difficulties. These symptoms can persist even after recovery from fever. Hydration can help deal with weakness and fatigue. We tend to consume food items that have more carbohydrates. Vegetables that are rich in antioxidants and protein should be consumed more.”
According to medical experts, changes in virus strains caused by mutation have led to a situation where people experience symptoms for the long term. “The number of people seeking treatment for influenza and fever has definitely been on the rise,” says Dr Sunny P Orethel, pulmonologist and superintendent at Rajagiri Hospital, Ernakulam.
“These patients are presented with symptoms for a prolonged period of time. The problem with the influenza virus is that mutations are always happening. Usually, once a person is affected by a disease, an antibody is developed against the disease. Once one is infected by a new variant, the body takes a while to produce antibodies, making the recovery process longer. The patient may take one or two weeks or even more to recover.”
Experts also underscore that lifestyle issues such as stress, lack of rest, poor sleep, spending most of one’s time in air-conditioned environs, junk food, poor nutrition, smoking, drinking, etc., can exacerbate symptoms and prolong recovery period.
‘Spread is similar to Covid-19’
More international travel, the presence of the migrant population, and other conditions such as weather make the state vulnerable to the spread of communicable diseases like influenza, explains public health expert Dr B Ekbal. “Our cities are getting increasingly crowded, and we have a lot of spaces and events that are packed,” he says.
“Though viral fever is not a serious disease or fatal like Covid-19, the spread is similar. Airborne diseases spread faster. In people with comorbidities and low immunity, the condition can be severe. Wearing masks, washing hands, avoiding crowds, etc., can help prevent the spread of diseases.”
The proportion of the elderly population is high in the state, Dr Ekbal highlights. “They are vulnerable to complications such as pneumonia. They need to be more careful,” he emphasises.
Dr Ekbal adds that though flu and fever are not serious conditions, strong surveillance is required. “Kerala has reported deaths caused by influenza (H1N1). It is mostly because of the comorbid conditions. The circulation of H5N1 and H1N1 in the state can increase the chances of antigenic shift and cause the emergence of other influenza strains. Thus, the state needs to strengthen monitoring and surveillance,” he says.
Prevention
Public health expert Dr V Ramankutty, too, calls for close monitoring of the spread of communicable diseases. He, however, adds that it is a healthy sign that cases are being detected and identified. “We cannot say the state is more vulnerable to communicable diseases. The numbers reflect the strong surveillance system here. However, the state needs to be more vigilant about the spread of communicable diseases,” he says.
“We need to be cautious about the spread of waterborne diseases as well. We have been seeing rising cases of diarrhoea and hepatitis A. These are preventable. Water safety should be ensured.”
Vaccine
Dr Sunny highlights that the flu vaccine can help prevent complications caused by influenza. “It is recommended for adults, especially those above 60 years, and people who have comorbidities, including cancer, diabetes, kidney, and lung diseases. The vaccines have to be administered once every year,” he says.
“What leads to severe health issues after influenza is the secondary infection. Pneumococcal vaccines can prevent it. These have to be administered once every five years.”
Tips to reboot
Keep hydrated drink plenty of water and fresh juice
Consume fruits and veggies
Consume food items that are rich in antioxidants and proteins
Seek treatment if symptoms last for more than three days
PRECAUTIONS
Wear masks in public places
Avoid unnecessary crowding
Practising regular hand hygiene with soap or hand sanitisers
Isolate if presented with symptoms of influenza
Adhering to respiratory etiquette, such as covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing
Understanding HMPV
Dr Vipin P V
Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) was first identified in 2001. Over the years, it has emerged as a significant cause of respiratory illnesses, particularly during the cooler months. There is no need for panic. It is not a novel virus, and we already have mechanisms in place to counter it effectively. Our healthcare system is well-equipped, and we are scaling up efforts.
The virus spreads primarily through respiratory droplets or aerosols produced when an infected individual coughs or sneezes. It can also be transmitted via contact with contaminated surfaces or objects. Once exposed, the incubation period for HMPV is typically three to five days
Symptoms
Cough
Fever
Nasal congestion
Wheezing
In more severe cases, especially among high-risk groups, HMPV can cause bronchitis and pneumonia
High-risk groups
Immunocompromised individuals
Elderly people
Newborns and infants
Pregnant women
These groups are also at increased risk of co-infections with other respiratory viruses. For these individuals, early intervention is critical. Management focuses on supportive care to alleviate symptoms, including hydration, fever control, and respiratory support in severe cases.
-The writer is senior consultant - respiratory medicine, SP Medifort, Thiruvananthapuram.