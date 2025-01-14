Sick and tired?

KOCHI: Kerala has reported as many as 75,333 fever cases, where medical attention was sought, in the first 10 days of the new year, according to official data. That is about 7,500 cases a day.

Nowadays, it is not uncommon to bump into individuals experiencing symptoms such as cold, congestion, cough, sore throat, and exhaustion. Persisting symptoms and fatigue for a prolonged period are something that has been worrying people.

Dr Vidya Vimal, senior consultant paediatrician based in Thiruvananthapuram, notes that children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable. “After a viral fever, it takes a week or more to completely recover,” she adds.

“They may experience fatigue, sore throat, weakness, and other difficulties. These symptoms can persist even after recovery from fever. Hydration can help deal with weakness and fatigue. We tend to consume food items that have more carbohydrates. Vegetables that are rich in antioxidants and protein should be consumed more.”

According to medical experts, changes in virus strains caused by mutation have led to a situation where people experience symptoms for the long term. “The number of people seeking treatment for influenza and fever has definitely been on the rise,” says Dr Sunny P Orethel, pulmonologist and superintendent at Rajagiri Hospital, Ernakulam.

“These patients are presented with symptoms for a prolonged period of time. The problem with the influenza virus is that mutations are always happening. Usually, once a person is affected by a disease, an antibody is developed against the disease. Once one is infected by a new variant, the body takes a while to produce antibodies, making the recovery process longer. The patient may take one or two weeks or even more to recover.”