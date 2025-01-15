A real, action-packed family thriller

KOCHI: In Tripunithura, the Rajan family has carved out a legacy in martial arts. Led by Rajan Varghese, India’s first Krav Maga black belt holder, this family’s passion for combat sports runs deep. His children — Seles Maria Rajan, Rowan Maria Rajan, and Varghese Rajan — have embraced the path he paved, evolving into champions in their own right.
“My journey began 40 years ago,” shares Rajan, a master of Judo, Krav Maga, Kurash, and Ju-Jitsu. He even trained actor Mammootty for the film Rorschach and, alongside his family, acted in the Malayalam movie The Kung Fu Master.
As the managing director of Krav Maga Self-Defence School, Rajan has inspired countless students and, most notably, his own children. “I never forced them into sports,” he says. “They grew up watching me train, and their passion developed naturally.”
Seles, a second-year BBA student at Rajagiri College, began training at just three years old. Now 19, she is the youngest Kurash B-license coach and an international referee. Beyond sports, she is the CEO of Unicorn Study Abroad, teaches French online, and serves as the general secretary of the Combat Ju-Jitsu Association of Kerala. “It feels strange if I don’t train for a day,” she admits.
Rowan, 16, a class 11 student at Rajagiri Christu Jayanti School, is the youngest Indian member of the Children of Asia International Sports Games Alumni Union Council in Russia.
“Representing India in Kurash is an honour,” she says. Despite her rigorous training and academics, Rowan excels with remarkable discipline, even attending practice sessions before examinations.
The youngest sibling, 12-year-old Varghese, is in Grade 8 and already boasts silver and bronze medals at the world-level Combat Ju-Jitsu Championships. “Representing India is my proudest moment,” he beams.
The siblings follow a demanding routine, beginning their day at 5.30am with training sessions that continue into the evening. While Rajan ensures consistency, the trio is largely self-motivated. “If Rowan beats me in training, I push myself harder to outdo her next time,” says Seles. Even Varghese, the youngest, holds his own during these intense sessions.
Their mother, Tesney Varghese, is a champion in her own right. As president of the Combat Ju-Jitsu Federation of India and women empowerment director of the Krav Maga Federation of India, Tesney’s martial arts journey began with Karate and expanded to Judo and Krav Maga after her marriage. She is a three-time gold medalist in the South Zone National Judo Championship.
“Krav Maga is unique because it’s based on real-life situations,” she explains. Together with Rajan, Tesney conducts Krav Maga workshops in schools, colleges, and corporate offices. Her love for yoga complements her martial arts expertise.
The family’s dedication has inspired their community. “Parents enrol their kids in our academy after hearing our story,” says Tesney. Their academy, the International Martial Arts Academy for Sports and Self-Defence in Tripunithura and Kakkanad, offers training in Judo, Kurash, Krav Maga, and Combat Ju-Jitsu.
However, the Rajans’ journey hasn’t been without challenges. Balancing academics with sports is a constant struggle. Rowan acknowledges, “I missed classes during the Poland championship and now need extra tuition for accountancy.” Varghese also receives tutoring for mathematics. Despite this, their parents advocate for the benefits of sports. “It reduces stress and improves concentration,” says Tesney.
Through all the hurdles, the family’s bond grows stronger. “We train, compete, and celebrate together,” says Rajan. Seles cherishes the pride of holding the Indian flag on the victory stand, while Rowan reflects on her international experiences. Inspired by his sisters, Varghese is determined to follow in their footsteps.
As the siblings continue to rise, they attribute their success to their father’s unwavering guidance. “He’s our role model,” says Rowan. Tesney adds, “Watching them carry forward his legacy fills me with pride.”
For the Rajans, martial arts is more than a sport — it’s a way of life. “We’re proud to represent our country, our college, and our family,” says Seles. With their dedication and passion, the Rajans are poised to achieve even greater milestones in the years ahead.