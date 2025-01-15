A real, action-packed family thriller

KOCHI: In Tripunithura, the Rajan family has carved out a legacy in martial arts. Led by Rajan Varghese, India’s first Krav Maga black belt holder, this family’s passion for combat sports runs deep. His children — Seles Maria Rajan, Rowan Maria Rajan, and Varghese Rajan — have embraced the path he paved, evolving into champions in their own right.

“My journey began 40 years ago,” shares Rajan, a master of Judo, Krav Maga, Kurash, and Ju-Jitsu. He even trained actor Mammootty for the film Rorschach and, alongside his family, acted in the Malayalam movie The Kung Fu Master.

As the managing director of Krav Maga Self-Defence School, Rajan has inspired countless students and, most notably, his own children. “I never forced them into sports,” he says. “They grew up watching me train, and their passion developed naturally.”

Seles, a second-year BBA student at Rajagiri College, began training at just three years old. Now 19, she is the youngest Kurash B-license coach and an international referee. Beyond sports, she is the CEO of Unicorn Study Abroad, teaches French online, and serves as the general secretary of the Combat Ju-Jitsu Association of Kerala. “It feels strange if I don’t train for a day,” she admits.

Rowan, 16, a class 11 student at Rajagiri Christu Jayanti School, is the youngest Indian member of the Children of Asia International Sports Games Alumni Union Council in Russia.

“Representing India in Kurash is an honour,” she says. Despite her rigorous training and academics, Rowan excels with remarkable discipline, even attending practice sessions before examinations.

The youngest sibling, 12-year-old Varghese, is in Grade 8 and already boasts silver and bronze medals at the world-level Combat Ju-Jitsu Championships. “Representing India is my proudest moment,” he beams.