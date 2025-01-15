Alleged move to shut down diesel loco shed triggers outburst

KOCHI: The Ernakulam diesel loco shed, which was converted to an electric one for Rs 75 lakh, is staring at the likelihood of shutting down. A decision of the Southern Railway to this effect was conveyed to Congress MP Hibi Eden in response to his query on the development of the Ernakulam Junction railway station.

An electric loco shed had been a long-cherished dream of the state. Trial runs were conducted at the shed to ascertain its readiness. However, the latest decision, though not clarified by the Railway when contacted, comes as a big blow for the district and Kerala.

“When asked about the development of platforms of Ernakulam Junction, the (Southern Railway) general manager replied it would be possible only if the loco shed is closed and dismantled,” Hibi said.

The Southern Railway Employees Union (CITU) has announced agitations against the closure of the shed.Workers said the loco shed employs around 300 people. “Even after railway lines were electrified, since the shed lies in a strategic location, the Railway Board had ordered it should house up to 100 diesel locos. However, the Southern Railway headquarters in Chennai intervened and reduced it to 50 locos,” said the workers.

“The HQ then ordered to withdraw seven diesel locos from the shed and to review the directive for purchasing spare materials,” said a worker. The shed was then upgraded to conduct maintenance works for electric locos.

“The HQ’s move comes at a time when piling work for the building worth `4 crore is on as part of infrastructure development,” the worker said.