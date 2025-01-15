CBG plant at Brahmapuram nearing completion

KOCHI: In a major boost to effective waste disposal in the Kochi region, the 150 TPD Compressed Biogas (CBG) Plant at Brahmapuram, which is nearing completion, would take in waste from nearby local bodies as well, besides the Kochi corporation area.

The construction of the plant, with a capacity to treat 150 tonnes of biodegradable waste in a day, would be completed by March end. Earlier, it was agreed that the bio-waste from only Kochi Corporation would be fed into the plant, being set up by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) at a cost of Rs 90 crore.

“The waste-to-energy plant requires continuous supply of degradable waste. A decision has been taken at the state government level to feed the waste from nearby local bodies as well -- Thrikkakara, Kalamassery and Eloor. This is to ensure continuous feed to facilitate the functioning of the plant at full scale,” BPCL sources said.

Earlier, the Kochi corporation handed over nearly 10 acres of land to the BPCL, which is constructing the facility on its own. As per the agreement, the corporation could dispose of the biodegradable waste through the plant free of cost while the BPCL would utilise the biogas for operations at its Oil Refinery located at Ambalamugal.