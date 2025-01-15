CBG plant at Brahmapuram nearing completion

KOCHI: In a major boost to effective waste disposal in the Kochi region, the 150 TPD Compressed Biogas (CBG) Plant at Brahmapuram, which is nearing completion, would take in waste from nearby local bodies as well, besides the Kochi corporation area.
The construction of the plant, with a capacity to treat 150 tonnes of biodegradable waste in a day, would be completed by March end. Earlier, it was agreed that the bio-waste from only Kochi Corporation would be fed into the plant, being set up by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) at a cost of Rs 90 crore.
“The waste-to-energy plant requires continuous supply of degradable waste. A decision has been taken at the state government level to feed the waste from nearby local bodies as well -- Thrikkakara, Kalamassery and Eloor. This is to ensure continuous feed to facilitate the functioning of the plant at full scale,” BPCL sources said.
Earlier, the Kochi corporation handed over nearly 10 acres of land to the BPCL, which is constructing the facility on its own. As per the agreement, the corporation could dispose of the biodegradable waste through the plant free of cost while the BPCL would utilise the biogas for operations at its Oil Refinery located at Ambalamugal.
“The plant construction is progressing and is scheduled to be completed by March end. We’ve also constructed a road of seven metres width for access to the site. The land ownership will continue to be vested with the corporation. The possession of land by the BPCL is limited to the project life period. Our advantage is that we get to dispose of the waste free of cost. All other expenses will be taken care of by the BPCL,” a senior health official of the Kochi corporation said.
According to him, nearly 240 tonnes of biowaste is generated daily from the corporation area. “Currently, we have the facility to treat 100 tonnes of food waste, thanks to the Black Soldier Fly plants by FABCOO and Zigma. The 150-TPD CBG plant will enable disposal of the remaining waste as well, and enable the corporation to meet its long-cherished ‘zero-waste’ goal when it comes to biowaste,” the official added.
BPCL to set up CBG plants in Tvm, Kozhikode as well
Meanwhile, the BPCL is in talks with the Local Self-Government department to start similar CBG plants at Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode as well. “We held discussions with the LSGD, and the ‘Minutes of Meeting’ has been approved by the cabinet. The government has promised us to allot the required land in both the cities,” the BPCL official said.