Chief minister inaugurates Rajagiri College jubilee fete

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated jubilee celebrations at Rajagiri College of Social Sciences (RCSS) in Kakkanad on Tuesday.

The event celebrating golden anniversary of ICSD (International Consortium for Social Development) and silver jubilee of DYUTI Conference series was held on the Valley Campus of the college.

Pinarayi, in his inaugural address, said the government has initiated several projects to bring timely change in the state’s higher education sector.

“We need to progress in many areas, especially from the attitude of being a job seeker to being a job producer. We should rapidly overcome challenges that emerge from the development, and Social Sciences can handle this efficiently.

Many initiatives need to be initiated in this area,” he said, pointing out the importance of developments in the state’s Social Science education sector.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Rev Benny Nalkara CMI, (Provincial, SH Province, Kalamassery) and was attended by Dr Manohar Pawar, president, ICSD,

Venu Rajamony IFS (Retd), chief mentor, Strategic Initiatives (International), RCSS and Rev Dr Saju M D, principal, RCSS.