Kerala startups are building future industries, says CII Kerala chairman

KOCHI: Kerala’s startup ecosystem is rapidly transforming the state’s industrial landscape, paving the way for future industries that will drive economic growth and create substantial employment opportunities, particularly for the educated youth, said Vinod Manjila chairman of CII Kerala.

He was speaking as part of the Startup India Innovation Weel 2025 organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, from 10-18 January.

On 16th January 2025, India marks nine remarkable years since the launch of Startup India.

From just 400 startups in 2016 to over 1,70,000 recognized startups today, this growth highlights the nation’s potential as a global innovation hub.

The Startup India initiative aligns seamlessly with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, the Prime Minister’s call to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.