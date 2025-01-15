Kerala startups are building future industries, says CII Kerala chairman

KOCHI: Kerala’s startup ecosystem is rapidly transforming the state’s industrial landscape, paving the way for future industries that will drive economic growth and create substantial employment opportunities, particularly for the educated youth, said Vinod Manjila chairman of CII Kerala.
He was speaking as part of the Startup India Innovation Weel 2025 organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, from 10-18 January.
On 16th January 2025, India marks nine remarkable years since the launch of Startup India.
From just 400 startups in 2016 to over 1,70,000 recognized startups today, this growth highlights the nation’s potential as a global innovation hub.
The Startup India initiative aligns seamlessly with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, the Prime Minister’s call to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.
Vinod said, "Kerala was recognized as the best performer in the fourth edition of the States’ Startup Ranking (2022) by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, held in 2024, maintaining its top performer ranking from the first three editions."
"The state's startup ecosystem has seen remarkable growth, with a 20% year-on-year increase in registered startups and over 3,500 active ventures across various sectors. This surge in entrepreneurship underscores Kerala’s emerging reputation as a hub for innovation," he added.
According to him, the rise of startups has accelerated the digital transformation across industries. "With the increasing adoption of digital tools and platforms, Kerala startups play a pivotal role in building future industries by driving technological innovation, sustainability, and economic diversification. With a focus on sectors like health tech, agritech, fintech, edtech and renewable energy, they are transforming traditional industries, creating green technologies, and improving accessibility through digital solutions," he said.
"Looking ahead, Kerala’s startup ecosystem is set for even greater growth, supported by the state government's proactive policies aimed at simplifying the regulatory environment and providing more resources for startups," he said.
Vinod added that CII Kerala has been at the forefront of fostering entrepreneurship and innovation in the state, particularly through its startup panel and various sectoral initiatives.