Two-day KMA management convention from tomorrow

KOCHI: The Kerala Management Association’s (KMA) 42nd Annual Management Convention will be organised on January 16 and 17. With the theme ‘Innovate and Elevate’, the event will bring together industry leaders, policy makers, and professionals to discuss innovation and strategies to elevate management practices. The event is expected to attract over 1,000 delegates, including prominent business leaders and professionals.

The convention will commence on Thursday at 6pm with an inaugural ceremony at Grand Hyatt Convention Centre. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will inaugurate the event. Bisleri International CEO Angelo George will deliver the keynote address, while Captain Ibrahim Albloushi, executive director of Dubai Port Authority, will be the guest of honour, said KMA president Bibu Punnooran.

The first day of the convention will feature sessions with speakers such as BigBasket co-founder Hari Menon, Bata APAC president Rajeev Gopalakrishnan, ITC Foods COO Rohit Dogra, Nayara Energy executive chairman Prasad K Panicker, and ONDC MD and CEO T Kosi.

The second day will have sessions on ‘Innovation in Fashion’ while a panel on FinTech will feature IIM Kozhikode associate professor Dr Muhammad Abdullah, NSE intermediary relations head Abhishek Walawakar, and Federal Bank vice-president C Sumot.