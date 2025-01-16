Air Kerala names CIAL as operational hub; first flight in June

KOCHI: Air Kerala has declared Cochin International Airport (CIAL) as its operational hub, with the first flight scheduled to take off from Kochi in June. An initiative of ZettFly Aviation, Air Kerala will be the first airline based out of Kerala.

The ultra low cost carrier (ULCC) will connect domestic routes across southern and central India. The initial phase of the project will see five aircrafts with 76 economy seats, with Malayalis comprising nearly 50% of the cabin crew.

The aircraft aims to connect sparsely connected short domestic routes within Kerala and neighbouring states with prices slightly above the rates of 2AC train tickets and Volvo bus tickets.

“Our primary aim is to familiarise common people with aircraft journeys, and to create a habit of flying accessible to all,” said CEO Harish Kutty. “After the first phase of launching domestic flights, the company is looking forward to expanding to the highly in-demand international routes from Kerala like the GCC and others,” he said.