Coast Guard rescues 54, including 23 children, stranded at sea

KOCHI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 54 passengers 23 children, 22 women and nine men who were stranded mid-sea as the fishing boat in which they were travelling started drifting following an engine snag on Tuesday.

According to the Kavaratti district headquarters of the Coast Guard, a fishing boat named Mohammed Kasim-II was transporting passengers on a pilgrimage from Kavaratti island to Suheli island when it started drifting. The boat sent a distress call to the district administration who in turn contacted the Coast Guard.