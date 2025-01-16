Coast Guard rescues 54, including 23 children, stranded at sea

KOCHI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 54 passengers 23 children, 22 women and nine men who were stranded mid-sea as the fishing boat in which they were travelling started drifting following an engine snag on Tuesday.
According to the Kavaratti district headquarters of the Coast Guard, a fishing boat named Mohammed Kasim-II was transporting passengers on a pilgrimage from Kavaratti island to Suheli island when it started drifting. The boat sent a distress call to the district administration who in turn contacted the Coast Guard.
The ICG diverted off-shore patrol vessel ICGS Saksham to the area and located the boat around 10 nautical miles off Suheli around 5pm. All 54 passengers were shifted to the ship and were provided with food and first aid.
They were transported to Kavaratti and handed over to the district administration on Wednesday morning.
The Coast Guard has issued a strict warning to maintain maritime safety protocols and exercise extreme caution, especially regarding overloading of vessels with passengers.