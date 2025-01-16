Gen Z redefines love: New lingo, modern relationships, and evolving perspectives on commitment

KOCHI: Gone are the days when love letters took weeks to arrive, stolen glances marked the beginning of a romantic journey, mixtapes and handwritten notes passed in class carried deep stories, and waiting by a landline for a scheduled phone call was both the most anxious and exciting moment.

In today’s hyper-connected world, where romance often blossoms in DMs and is sealed with emojis, Gen Z has redefined the language of love. From the uncertain nature of ‘situationships’ to the hurtful silence of ‘ghosting’, the mind games of ‘breadcrumbing’, and the unexpected return of ‘zombieing’, modern relationship lingo is peppered with quirky terms.

Whether these terms are meaningful or not, exploring the concept of love has perhaps never been more linguistically creative.

As older generations struggle to keep pace with this new lexicon, Gen Z’s evolving language around love and ‘connection’ reveals much about how they perceive relationships, identity, and communication in today’s world.

“Nowadays, the concept of love is complicated to talk about and even more to define,” says Humayoon Hussain J A, a student at Rajagiri College of Management and Applied Sciences, Ernakulam.

“Our generation’s take on love has evolved alongside changing lifestyles and relationship norms. Today’s love feels like a mix of old-school emotions and digital influence. But the speciality is that here self-love often matters more. Also, I think our generation is able to adapt, evolve, and create our own rules.”