Industries Minister P Rajeeve: Metro achieving operating profit a matter of pride
KOCHI: Noting that none of the metro systems around the world is profitable in absolute terms, Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Wednesday said that the Kochi Metro achieving operating profit is a matter of pride. He was speaking after flagging off the e-feeder buses of the Kochi Metro that would operate in six identified routes in the coming days.
“No where in the world is a metro system profitable in absolute financial terms, but we have to consider the added benefits such projects would bring in like cutting environmental pollution and increasing productivity,” he said.
Enough parking spaces could not be acquired at the start of the metro project and the connectivity services are being run to overcome that shortage. The same would be a profitable venture for KMRL, Rajeev said.
The Kalamassery region is set to change soon with several high-profile projects being implemented. They include a new block at Kalamassery Medical College Hospital, Seaport- Airport Road development, and Rs 900-crore logistics park.
MP Hibi Eden, MLAs K N Unnikrishnan and Anwar Sadath, KMRL Managing Director Loknath Behera and Additional General Manager Gokul T G spoke on the occasion.
The feeder buses in the Aluva-Airport and Kalamassery-Medical College would start regular operation on Thursday morning. The services in the High Court-MG Road circular, Kadavanthra-Panampilly Nagar circular and Kakkanad Water Metro terminal-Infopark and Collectorate services will be deployed in a phased manner.