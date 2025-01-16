Raising emotionally resilient children

KOCHI: Emotional intelligence is vital for every child. It involves the ability to understand, express, and manage their own emotions, as well as recognise and respond to the emotions of others. These skills help children navigate social situations, make thoughtful decisions, foster better relationships, achieve academic success and handle challenges in a healthy manner.

Like adults, children also experience a wide range of emotions. However, they aren’t taught how to manage them or cope effectively. While emotions are a natural part of life for everyone it’s crucial to help kids develop healthy coping mechanisms that can empower them to face their fears, calm down when upset, and find ways to lift their spirits.

Before they are taught about coping strategies, children should be able to recognise and label their feelings first. Providing them with the right words to describe emotions is essential, as they may not have the vocabulary to express themselves. You can help by reading books, using “feeling faces” charts, or discussing emotions. One can also use role-play activities so that kids can understand different perspectives. For example, by putting themselves in someone else’s shoes, they can better grasp how actions and words affect others, fostering empathy and compassion.

Another way to help children understand their emotions is by encouraging them to talk about how they feel in a safe and supportive environment. When children feel comfortable sharing without fear of judgment, they can work together with adults to find solutions. This approach not only builds emotional intelligence but also teaches empathy through real-life experiences. Most importantly, listen to their concerns and validate their emotions and let them know that their feelings matter.