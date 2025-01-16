‘Successful’ Palarivattom model is road ahead for Vyttila: Experts

KOCHI: With Vyttila junction continuing to experience chronic traffic congestion during peak hours, experts have called for replicating the “successful” traffic island model of Palarivattom bypass junction to ensure the free flow of vehicles at Kerala’s busiest junction.
A new proposal, conceived by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) officials and already submitted to the PWD minister, suggests a loop system, which will integrate the traffic with Vyttila Hub.
“The major objectives of the proposed plan, which can be implemented without much financial implications, are to eliminate traffic signals and crossing of paths. The same was successfully tried out in Palarivattom and recently in Kalamassery, along the NH section.
It can be done at Vyttila by redirecting the vehicles proceeding to Tripunithura and Alappuzha sides from Kochi city and Edappally through the western end of Vyttila hub,” a senior KMRL official said.
As per the plan, vehicles coming from the city side must take a left turn at Vyttila junction and proceed ahead to Vyttila bus stop (towards Edappally) before taking a ‘U-turn’ beneath the flyover. They have to go through the NH service road and take a left turn after the Kaniyampuzha turn to enter the hub.
“Two U-turns beneath the flyover should be constructed -- one at the northern side near Vyttila bus stop and the other at the southern side. A new road should be constructed before Vyttila metro station to facilitate vehicles taking a left turn after Kaniyampuzha road and proceeding towards Tripunithura via the hub.
The vehicles going to Alappuzha side should enter the hub in similar fashion, but take the new road being constructed by CSML before the Vyttila metro station, to reach Vyttila Junction and further proceed via service road,” the official explained.
As per the plan, a one-way system (vehicles proceeding only to Vyttila junction) should be implemented in the stretch from hub exit to Vyttila Junction.
“Effective road-traffic circulation to avoid traffic signals is vital as the junction remains a bottleneck even after the PWD constructed a six-lane flyover in 2021. Currently the land at hub’s western end remains idle and can be used to redirect the traffic,” the KMRL official added.
The new proposal comes even as the MVD has drawn up a tentative plan to decongest the junction. Talks are on with various stakeholders regarding its implementation.
“The plan involves scaling of portions of the 16-m roundabout beneath the flyover at the junction and also chipping off the edges of traffic medians to facilitate direct entry of buses to the hub through the Kaniyampuzha road,” an MVD official said.
However, experts are of the view that this again involves the crossing of vehicle paths, which would render it less effective.
“We’d earlier suggested a plan to decongest the city by avoiding direct crossings and constructing a parallel road within the hub that passes before Vyttila metro station so that the traffic can be rerouted through the hub. Avoiding the crossing of paths and traffic signals are crucial to any plan to decongest the busy junction,” said D Dhanuraj, chairman of the Kochi-based think tank Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR).
“CSML is constructing a new road to Vyttila metro station. Authorities should use that to redirect the traffic to Tripunithura side through the western end of the hub. We’ve taken up the issue with concerned authorities,” said Sunitha Dixson, Vyttila councillor.