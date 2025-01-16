‘Successful’ Palarivattom model is road ahead for Vyttila: Experts

KOCHI: With Vyttila junction continuing to experience chronic traffic congestion during peak hours, experts have called for replicating the “successful” traffic island model of Palarivattom bypass junction to ensure the free flow of vehicles at Kerala’s busiest junction.

A new proposal, conceived by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) officials and already submitted to the PWD minister, suggests a loop system, which will integrate the traffic with Vyttila Hub.

“The major objectives of the proposed plan, which can be implemented without much financial implications, are to eliminate traffic signals and crossing of paths. The same was successfully tried out in Palarivattom and recently in Kalamassery, along the NH section.

It can be done at Vyttila by redirecting the vehicles proceeding to Tripunithura and Alappuzha sides from Kochi city and Edappally through the western end of Vyttila hub,” a senior KMRL official said.

As per the plan, vehicles coming from the city side must take a left turn at Vyttila junction and proceed ahead to Vyttila bus stop (towards Edappally) before taking a ‘U-turn’ beneath the flyover. They have to go through the NH service road and take a left turn after the Kaniyampuzha turn to enter the hub.

“Two U-turns beneath the flyover should be constructed -- one at the northern side near Vyttila bus stop and the other at the southern side. A new road should be constructed before Vyttila metro station to facilitate vehicles taking a left turn after Kaniyampuzha road and proceeding towards Tripunithura via the hub.

The vehicles going to Alappuzha side should enter the hub in similar fashion, but take the new road being constructed by CSML before the Vyttila metro station, to reach Vyttila Junction and further proceed via service road,” the official explained.