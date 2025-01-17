A three-decade struggle for native breeds

KOCHI: “The mother was lying dead, and the calf, just three days old, was sucking her udder, unaware of her death. It was a terrible scene and continues to haunt me even after decades…,” Dr Sosamma Iype, the celebrated animal conservationist who brought the Vechur cow back from near extinction, gets emotional as she reflects on her three-decade-long struggle.

“I don’t know whether it was professional jealousy or vengeance. One day, a few cows were found dead in the cattle shed at the veterinary college in Thrissur. An investigation led by police IG Sandhya revealed that the cows were fed grass laced with poison. When I visited the cowshed, the calf was desperately searching the udder of its mother for milk. On another occasion, a cowshed caught fire, and a few cows were charred to death. I don’t know whether it was a deliberate act or accidental.”

Sosamma, who was in Kochi to inaugurate the Winter School organised by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, shares her long battle for conserving native breeds. At the time when she set out, the government was promoting crossbreeding in cattle to improve milk production, using high-yield exotic breeds like Holstein Friesian and Jersey.

However, Sosamma argued for the conservation of native breeds. Despite being warned that this stance went against government policy, she responded that research work contributes to evolving policy.

“I needed a computer to record the research data. But the communist government was against computers,” she recalls. “So I requested Keltron to provide a computer and record it as a ‘data storage cabinet’.”

Thanks to her relentless efforts, the population of Vechur cows has now surpassed 25,000 in Kerala.

“Born into an agricultural family in Niranam near Kuttanad, I had basic knowledge about rearing cows, and we had a Vechur cow at home. It was my natural choice to pursue a bachelor’s course in veterinary science at the Kerala Agricultural University Veterinary College in Mannuthy. After the course, I joined the animal husbandry department as a veterinary officer,” she says.