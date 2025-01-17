A three-decade struggle for native breeds

KOCHI: “The mother was lying dead, and the calf, just three days old, was sucking her udder, unaware of her death. It was a terrible scene and continues to haunt me even after decades…,” Dr Sosamma Iype, the celebrated animal conservationist who brought the Vechur cow back from near extinction, gets emotional as she reflects on her three-decade-long struggle.
“I don’t know whether it was professional jealousy or vengeance. One day, a few cows were found dead in the cattle shed at the veterinary college in Thrissur. An investigation led by police IG Sandhya revealed that the cows were fed grass laced with poison. When I visited the cowshed, the calf was desperately searching the udder of its mother for milk. On another occasion, a cowshed caught fire, and a few cows were charred to death. I don’t know whether it was a deliberate act or accidental.”
Sosamma, who was in Kochi to inaugurate the Winter School organised by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, shares her long battle for conserving native breeds. At the time when she set out, the government was promoting crossbreeding in cattle to improve milk production, using high-yield exotic breeds like Holstein Friesian and Jersey.
However, Sosamma argued for the conservation of native breeds. Despite being warned that this stance went against government policy, she responded that research work contributes to evolving policy.
“I needed a computer to record the research data. But the communist government was against computers,” she recalls. “So I requested Keltron to provide a computer and record it as a ‘data storage cabinet’.”
Thanks to her relentless efforts, the population of Vechur cows has now surpassed 25,000 in Kerala.
“Born into an agricultural family in Niranam near Kuttanad, I had basic knowledge about rearing cows, and we had a Vechur cow at home. It was my natural choice to pursue a bachelor’s course in veterinary science at the Kerala Agricultural University Veterinary College in Mannuthy. After the course, I joined the animal husbandry department as a veterinary officer,” she says.
“Later, I joined the college as a lecturer in 1977. During one of my classes, I shared my knowledge about Vechur cows with my students, who grew curious. A few of them explored Kottayam district to locate the original breed. That was the beginning.”
Over time, her team gathered 29 Vechur cows and began breeding them. “Securing funds for the project was the biggest challenge. I presented a proposal for `25,000 to the then vice-chancellor E G Silas, who sanctioned `80,000,” Sosamma recalls.
“Later, I discussed the project with the head of Indian Council of Agricultural Research during a conference in New Delhi. A week later, he visited Mannuthy and sanctioned
`1 lakh. We then purchased healthy bulls and started distributing cows.”
Notably, Sosamma has also spearheaded efforts to revive the slightly larger Kasaragod dwarf breed as well. “It is true that farmers need high-yielding breeds for their livelihood. However, we must conserve our native breeds,” says Sosamma, who is associated with the Vechur Conservation Trust and Rashtriya Gokul Mission.
“Farmers prefer the dung of native breeds as manure. Increasing the genetic percentage of foreign breeds is not advisable. Foreign breeds struggle to survive in our environment as they have low resistance. Moreover, the quality of cow feed available in the market is a concern. Milk from cows fed with natural grass is of superior quality and is in high demand in countries like the US.”
On the nutritional value of Vechur cow milk, she notes, the fat globules in Vechur cow milk are smaller compared with other breeds. This means better digestion, absorption. “Ayurveda doctors say Vechur cow milk is beneficial for certain health issues. More research is needed in this area,” she says.