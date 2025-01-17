Breaking the curve

KOCHI: Adolescence is a transformative period of growth and self-discovery. For some people, it also becomes a time of grappling with idiopathic adolescent scoliosis (IAS), a condition marked by an abnormal lateral curvature of the spine. It is the most common type of scoliosis, accounting for 80% of cases. Often identified during routine health screenings or through parental observations of uneven shoulders or hips, the condition is confirmed using X-rays.

Although the exact cause remains unclear, factors such as genetics, hormonal changes, and rapid growth spurts are said to contribute. Early detection plays a pivotal role in effective management.

The condition affects adolescents physically and emotionally. Mild cases may cause minimal discomfort, but more severe curves can lead to chronic pain, restricted mobility, and visible deformities. These physical challenges often exacerbate psychological struggles, including reduced self-esteem and social anxiety, during a critical developmental stage.

Treatment for IAS is typically determined by the severity of the curve and the patient’s growth phase. Mild cases are monitored regularly, while moderate curves (25-40 degrees) often necessitate bracing to prevent progression. Severe cases (over 40-50 degrees) may require surgical intervention.

The Schroth Program: A non-surgical solution

This has emerged as a highly effective, non-invasive treatment option for scoliosis. The program is particularly effective during growth spurts, when the spine is more adaptable. Developed by Katharina Schroth, this specialised physiotherapy method addresses the unique needs of individuals with scoliosis by focusing on three-dimensional correction, which targets the spine’s lateral curvature, rotation, and sagittal alignment. The other element of the Schroth Program is breathing techniques. In this, patients learn to expand collapsed areas of the rib cage, improving respiratory function and overall posture. The last is muscle symmetry, wherein exercises are designed to strengthen underused muscles and elongate tight ones, restoring balance and stability to the spine.