Dog adoption website set for launch as Kochi corporation looks to tackle stray menace

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation is set to launch a website for adoption of street dogs, besides developing the Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre, in a bid to tackle the stray menace in the city.

“A website will be launched exclusively for pet (dogs) adoption within a month to deal with stray menace,” said T K Ashraf, health standing committee chairman.

“Besides, 30 cages, each capable of accommodating three dogs, have been installed in Brahmapuram. We are in discussions with various organisations to set up more cages. These cages will act as shelter homes can be used to accommodate around 100 dogs. With the launch of the website, the public can adopt the dogs easily,” Ashraf said.

The council meeting on Thursday discussed the issue. Ashraf said the ABC centre in Brahmapuram will be renovated soon with the cooperation of BPCL, that has promised to contribute Rs 1 crore for the development of the ABC hospital.

However, at the meet, the councillors alleged that despite multiple efforts, the corporation had failed to tackle the issue. Ashraf said people have been feeding the strays leading to a rise in the dog population.

Third Ro-Ro likely to be operational in a year

Kochi: Construction of the third Ro-Ro, aimed at making transportation easier for residents of the Fort Kochi and Mattancherry regions to Ernakulam and Vypeen, and for tourists looking to visit Mattancherry and Fort Kochi, will be completed within a year.

The Kochi corporation, with the assistance of Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML), handed over J14.9 crore, including GST, to the Cochin Shipyard on Thursday. “We requested the shipyard to complete the work six months early. The shipyard officials have agreed to complete it in 12 months,” said Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar.