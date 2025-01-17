Embracing innovation key to success: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

KOCHI: Emphasising the transformative power of innovation, former union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlighted how success, whether for individuals, organisations, or governments, will be determined by the ability to embrace it.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 42nd Annual Management Convention of the Kerala Management Association (KMA), which began in Kochi on Thursday. Chandrasekhar said the transformative power of innovation is not limited to startups or technology but extends to policy-making as well.

In his keynote address, Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri International, discussed the need to adapt marketing strategies to meet the expectations of digital audiences. He noted the shift in consumer preferences towards products that support sustainable development and cited Bisleri’s ability to operate seamlessly during the pandemic as a testament to resilience and adaptability.

Captain Ibrahim Alblooshi, executive director of Dubai Port Authority, participated as the special guest and spoke about the necessity of embracing change to foster innovation.

The convention also recognised the contributions of Dr Ahmad Alungal, executive vice-president of Abeer Medical Group, and Yash Radia, CEO of MPRS Shipping and Logistics International Business, who were felicitated on the occasion.

The theme of this year’s convention, ‘Innovate to elevate,’ sets the stage for thought-provoking discussions.

KMA president Bibu Punnooran presided over the inaugural session, while convention chair K Harikumar extended a warm welcome to attendees. Dr Anil Joseph, honorary secretary of KMA, expressed gratitude to the dignitaries and participants.