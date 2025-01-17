Hark, where is our park

KOCHI: It once used to be a favourite hangout for families, and children couldn’t get enough of the entertainment options – air-balloon bounce, toy train rides, trampoline, pedal-boating, and more. On weekends and holidays, the Thanneerchal Park in Irumpanam would buzz with activity.

Today, however, the once-vibrant park tells a different story. It resembles a ghost park.

Situated on 2.5 acres by the scenic lake along Refinery Road, the park set up by the Tripunithura municipality at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore a decade ago has fallen into a state of gloom. Once a hub of joy and recreation, much of its equipment now lies rusting or broken beyond repair. It’s quite a disheartening sight.

As one of the few recreational spaces in the region, the park has suffered from neglect for over a year. Poor maintenance has rendered most of the play equipment useless, which is a significant reason why there are no takers for its operation, despite the municipality holding tenders multiple times.

“It appears there are no takers due to the high maintenance cost involved – about Rs 40 lakh – to restore the park,” says V C Jayendran, convenor of TRURA (Tripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Association), a council of nearly 140 residents’ associations.

“The municipality also moved equipment like toy trains to the smaller Mekkara Children’s Park. This was a popular destination for families because of the ample parking, walkway, and refreshment outlets. Now, all the outlets are closed, and the park resembles an abandoned township.”

Jayendran adds that the contractor, who managed the park for several years after its opening to the public in May 2015, withdrew, citing the “huge rent and maintenance costs”.

Tripunithura residents are, obviously, disappointed. “We used to visit the park on weekends with our children. The place would alway be lively, with little ones frolicking around,” says Gayatri Raj, a local resident.

“The park was well-planned and featured several recreational equipment for children. There were boating facilities for families and dedicated pedestrian pathways. People would come here for walking or jogging. It’s sad to see the place in a neglected state.”