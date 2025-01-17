Hark, where is our park

KOCHI: It once used to be a favourite hangout for families, and children couldn’t get enough of the entertainment options – air-balloon bounce, toy train rides, trampoline, pedal-boating, and more. On weekends and holidays, the Thanneerchal Park in Irumpanam would buzz with activity.
Today, however, the once-vibrant park tells a different story. It resembles a ghost park.
Situated on 2.5 acres by the scenic lake along Refinery Road, the park set up by the Tripunithura municipality at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore a decade ago has fallen into a state of gloom. Once a hub of joy and recreation, much of its equipment now lies rusting or broken beyond repair. It’s quite a disheartening sight.
As one of the few recreational spaces in the region, the park has suffered from neglect for over a year. Poor maintenance has rendered most of the play equipment useless, which is a significant reason why there are no takers for its operation, despite the municipality holding tenders multiple times.
“It appears there are no takers due to the high maintenance cost involved – about Rs 40 lakh – to restore the park,” says V C Jayendran, convenor of TRURA (Tripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Association), a council of nearly 140 residents’ associations.
“The municipality also moved equipment like toy trains to the smaller Mekkara Children’s Park. This was a popular destination for families because of the ample parking, walkway, and refreshment outlets. Now, all the outlets are closed, and the park resembles an abandoned township.”
Jayendran adds that the contractor, who managed the park for several years after its opening to the public in May 2015, withdrew, citing the “huge rent and maintenance costs”.
Tripunithura residents are, obviously, disappointed. “We used to visit the park on weekends with our children. The place would alway be lively, with little ones frolicking around,” says Gayatri Raj, a local resident.
“The park was well-planned and featured several recreational equipment for children. There were boating facilities for families and dedicated pedestrian pathways. People would come here for walking or jogging. It’s sad to see the place in a neglected state.”
That the park was a popular destination is evident in the figures of revenue collection since its inception. It generated `81,32, 425 in the initial period from June 1, 2015, to May 31, 2018, according to an RTI response from the municipality.
The next four years, from December 2, 2018, to March 19, 2022, saw a revenue of `46,58,359 despite the pandemic pause.
However, the revenue collection dipped thereafter, when the municipality directly ran the park after failing to get bidders during tendering. The income from the park was `4,10,152 for the period from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, and `3,22, 880 from January 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024.
“The park was among the best in Ernakulam district at one time, especially considering the boating facilities. There were five or six pedal-boats, which are all in a dilapidated state now,” rues P M Vijayan, a resident of Thiruvankulam, who is now coordinating efforts to revive the park.
“Now the children in the area have only one other option in the locality, a private facility named Kid’s Park, which charges Rs 500 per child. Here, the children could play for hours at Rs 20 per head. Authorities should stop their indifference towards the park.”
Some visitors still stop by to enjoy the tranquil atmosphere. And the municipality continues to charge entry fees – Rs 30 per head for adults and Rs 20 for children – often leading to disputes. People question why they should pay the full charge when the facility is in ruins.
Meanwhile, TRURA is planning a protest to urge the authorities to prioritise the renovation of this much-loved recreational space. “We are planning to hold a dharna in front of the Passport Office at Karingachira on Saturday,” says Jayendran.
“Children already have limited open spaces to play, and are glued to mobile phones. Authorities must ensure the consistent maintenance of such facilities.”
Jayendran adds that the municipality had earlier attempted to set up a collection facility in the park as an area for waste collected from households and commercial establishments. “They were forced to abandon the plan after a 25-day protest by residents,” he says. “Now, it’s time for another protest.”