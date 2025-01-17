Sky’s the limit

KOCHI: His journey has been anything but easy. Life challenged him at every step, throwing seemingly insurmountable obstacles in his way. Born with multiple physical challenges, he has undergone 16 major surgeries, including a kidney transplant, all by the age of 24. However, these hardships prepared him to conquer greater heights.

Defying the odds, Syam Kumar S S became the youngest person in the world to complete a solo skydive from an altitude of 13,000ft and a certified paragliding pilot with a prosthetic leg — both achievements recognised by the International Book of Records.

“I was born with complex medical conditions — three malformed kidneys, an underdeveloped right leg, and a spinal tumour,” says the 24-year-old, who hails from Kulathummal village in Thiruvananthapuram.

“My first surgery was when I was just 19 days old, for an enlarged right kidney. By age eight, my right leg was amputated. I now walk with a prosthetic limb. In my school life, I faced constant taunts and had to use a catheter due to a small bladder. In high school, my kidney function dropped to just 25 per cent, and many other problems came along,”

Speaking of his fightback, Syam says he is no superhuman, but an ordinary man who has been enduring a lot of pain -- physcial and mental. “I have felt exhausted with life many times. But at a certain point, I realised that everything in my life was permanent; nothing would change,” he recalls.

“Each passing day only brought more complications. At that point, I had two options: either seek escape through drugs or suicide, or push myself forward. I chose the latter. I chose to live.”

Syam started off with activities like clay modelling, swimming, cycling, and adventure sports. “I did not want to remain trapped in the cycle of home, hospitals, and school,” he says.