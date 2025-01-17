The dark world of looted art

KOCHI: The nation’s burglars have long been compartmentalised in a hierarchical system. The upper echelons comprise the privileged lot of corrupt politicians and bureaucrats, ruthless humans with mercenary motives disguised as businessmen and a host of other such parasites. The middle rung consists of those we encounter in our daily lives who fleece us on a small scale level. They are the only ones we sometimes have the courage to argue with and call them out. At the bottom of this chain lies the quintessential robber — the pickpockets, chain snatchers, thieves and the rowdies. They typically fill most Indian prisons, taking turns to vacate and return after a short gap.

And what about those who steal artworks? India has thus far seen only one category — the smugglers. They have operated in different forms though. Centuries ago, the invaders plundered the land of its cultural heritage, often destroying sculptures and architectural marvels in the process. They came in droves at various points in our history and looted us. Then came the colonists, who took away a sizable chunk of our ancient art and culture in shiploads across the seas. World-class museums were built to house these looted antiques and priceless artefacts. Today, we flock to these institutions as part of our package tour itinerary to gape at all that we have lost to might.

Eventually, with India’s freedom, came the most dangerous version of the art thief — the idol smuggler. One name stands out in the murky world of idol smuggling — Subhash Kapoor, who made millions by selling these stolen treasures. Kapoor collaborated with a Chennai art dealer who would target temples and monuments and orchestrate the heist. The stolen goods were sent to Hong Kong and then to Kapoor in New York. Contemporary Indian art also has demand. A painting by SH Raza, valued at Rs 2.5 crore was stolen from a Mumbai auction warehouse. The owner of the painting had given it to the auction house, hoping to sell it and it was only later, when the auction came up that it was discovered to be missing.

Art thieves may be polished and sophisticated it is important that we, as citizens of this country, understand that our heritage is invaluable and ensure its safety, for it is art and culture that speaks for a nation’s history.

Jitha Karthikeyan

(Jitha Karthikeyan is an artist and curator, passionate about making art accessible to the larger public)