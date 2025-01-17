Three of a family hacked to death in Kerala's Chendamangalam

KOCHI: A dispute between neighbours over a police complaint ended in the gruesome murder of three members of a family, including two women, at Chendamangalam in North Paravoor on Thursday. One person has been arrested.

The deceased are Venu, 65, his wife Usha, 62, and their daughter Vinisha, 32 of Kizhakkumpuram ward in Chendamangalam panchayat. Vinisha’s husband Jithin (Kannan), suffered critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at Aster Medcity.

Two children of Jithin and Vinisha who were present in the house at the time, managed to escape unharmed. Rithu Jayan, 28, their neighbour, has been arrested. The police said he has multiple criminal cases registered against him in the Vadakkekara and North Paravoor police stations.

Kizhakkumpuram residents said the crime was a result of long-standing conflicts between the neighbours, primarily due to Rithu’s alleged drug use. An officer said around three months ago, Venu’s family and other neighbours had filed a police complaint against Rithu.

“The two families have been in dispute for a long time. Venu’s family had filed a police complaint a few months ago over disturbances caused to them by Rithu’s drug use. Though the police initially responded, the accused person’s family convinced them that he was not causing further trouble,” said Vishal, a resident. He claimed Rithu, however, had earlier threatened to kill the entire family by setting them on fire.