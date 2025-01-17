Winged wonders at Durbar Hall

KOCHI: Birds have long been an integral part of folklore and culture across the globe, carrying myths passed down through generations. At Durbar Hall Art Gallery, a glimpse into these tales and their beauty is offered through a collection of magnificent bird clicks by Raghav Mehta, a wildlife photographer from Punjab.

Each photograph on display includes a description of the bird species featured, its habitat, and a brief explanation of its symbolic significance. Emerald Hope showcases an emerald dove shimmering in its green feathers, while Fluffy Mush captures an owl couple sharing affectionate gestures.

Among the exhibits are images of hummingbirds and tulips, with green tones dominating most of the photographs, complemented by vibrant colours and the evocative emotions of the birds. One striking frame features a kingfisher gazing directly at the viewer, as if it has a tale to narrate. “I captured this frame during the dry season in Thattekad,” says Raghav, who hopes to inspire conservation efforts through the exhibition.

Pointing to a violet-green swallow, he explains that the bird is known for its aerial acrobatics. “Sailors in the past figured out that they were nearing land when they saw a swallow, so it is viewed as a symbol of hope,” he smiles.

A self-taught photographer, Raghav developed an interest in bird photography after joining the National Audubon Society in the US. He shares that capturing the flight of a short-eared owl — one of the displayed images — was particularly challenging.

“These owls migrate to India during winter and can be found in Gujarat. The temperature there at the time would have been around 10 degrees Celsius. I spent about three years studying their behaviour before clicking them during their hunting period,” says Raghav, whose wife Shruti hails from Kochi.

The exhibition concludes on January 19.