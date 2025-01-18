Chendamangalam triple murder: ‘Run away!’ The advice that saved lives of two children

KOCHI: “If any trouble or altercation arises, run away from the house immediately.” This was the advice the families of Venu and Dhanya, neighbours to Rithu Jayan, gave the children in their houses as the troubles created by him escalated.

That very advice saved the lives of Vinisha’s two daughters, who ran out of their home during the gruesome attack. Dhanya’s family also escaped the tragedy, simply because they weren’t home at the time.

“Dhanya and my mother were away on a tour, and I was late returning from work,” said Soumya, Dhanya’s sister, still in shock.

“These coincidences saved our lives. Otherwise, we too might have been among the victims.” She said the two families moved to their current homes around the same time.

“We became like family. It’s unbearable to think they are gone forever,” she said.