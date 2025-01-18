Evidence to prove accused had no legal insanity crucial; cops say current focus on building case

KOCHI: As the medical insanity of 28-year-old Rithu Jayan who murdered three neighbours including two women at Perepadam near Chendamangalam is under scrutiny, the evidence to prove the accused had no legal insanity is crucial in such cases.

Perepadam residents claimed that despite complaining several times to the police, Rithu — a troublemaker involved in multiple criminal cases — was let off considering his mental health issues.

According to Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, the medical insanity aspect will be covered at the later stages of the probe. “Our current focus is to collect concrete evidence against the accused so that we can present a strong case before the court, based on which he would get the appropriate punishment. He was a troublemaker included in the rowdy list of the police station. He was also remanded in one case,” Saxena said.

G Mohanraj, who has appeared as a special prosecutor in several sensational murder cases, said legal insanity is crucial in cases like the triple murder in Chendamangalam. Mohanraj was the special public prosecutor in the case relating to the rape and murder of a five-year-old at Aluva, in which accused Asafak Alam was granted capital punishment. In that particular case, defence lawyers had tried to present Asafak Alam as a mentally unstable person.

“In such cases, courts give prominence to the legal sanity of the accused over medical sanity. If the accused runs away after the murder, it implies that he was aware of the consequences and he was not legally insane. Similarly, if the murder is committed following a provocation, like disputes between neighbours, it shows that the accused had a motive and he was not legally insane. So, medical insanity alone is not enough in such cases,” Mohanraj said.