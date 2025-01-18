Food street at Panampilly Nagar to open in March

KOCHI: One thing Kochi never falls short of is food spots. The city has seen a surge in cafes and restaurants lately, offering a wide variety of cuisines.

Now, imagine a street dedicated entirely to food - a place where a myriad flavours come together in one location. For foodies and anyone looking to unwind at a lively spot, even late into the night, a state-of-the-art food street is being developed in Kasturba Nagar, near Panampilly Nagar.

The project is a part of the Centre’s ‘Modernisation of 100 Food Streets’ initiative. It is a collaborative effort of GCDA (which owns the land), city corporation, National Health Mission (NHM), and the Kerala Food Safety Department.

Construction activities are underway, and according to the officials, the project is set to be completed by February. “The primary goal is to bring together a variety of cuisines while maintaining high standards of food quality, hygiene, and safety, all under one roof,” says a GCDA official.

“Many people hesitate at the thought of street food, mainly due to concerns about hygiene. However, with regular monitoring and the involvement of dedicated agencies, the safety of the food and cleanliness will be ensured. This initiative will not only attract food lovers from different regions, but also create numerous employment opportunities.”

The food street will feature 20 outlets, and the auctioning of kiosks for leasing to vendors will begin gradually. The area will also have ample seating arrangements, lighting, toilets, solid and liquid waste management systems, sufficient parking space, and amenities for entertainment programmes.

“To make the food street even more appealing, plans are in place to add recreational facilities. Kasturba Nagar was chosen because, as part of the city beautification project, efforts were already underway to transform the area into a vibrant spot with a scenic walkway and other amenities,” the official adds.

“The project will boost the food tourism sector. We expect the food street is set to be fully operational by the first week of March.”