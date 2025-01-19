E-feeder buses to connect every boat service at Kakkanad metro terminal

KOCHI: Kochi Water Metro Ltd (KWML) expects a major boost in ridership on the Vyttila-Kakkanad section with the deployment of three e-feeder buses, providing last-mile connectivity to Infopark and Collectorate from Kakkanad Water Metro terminal next week.

To tap the full potential, the ‘Metro Connect’ buses operating on the Chittattukara-Infopark and Chittattukara-Collectorate routes will link each and every boat service arriving at the terminal, even as KWML is set to increase the frequency of boat services from Monday.

“While the e-feeder buses will be operational on Aluva-Airport and Kalamassery-Medical College routes from Thursday onwards, the vehicles will be deployed in the Kakkanad sections from next week. We’ll increase the frequency of the services from Monday, thereby reducing the wait time between boats to 20 minutes during peak hours. We will lower this further to 15 minutes in another three months when construction of a second pontoon at Vyttila terminal is completed,” said Sajan P John, COO, KWML.

Currently, wait times on the sector are 25 minutes during peak hours and 30-35 minutes during non-peak times. While the original plan was to construct three pontoons, only one has so far been set up. The same has rendered it difficult to increase the frequency of services. A total of four boats, including one spare one, are deployed in the sector.

The water metro operates on five routes — High Court-Fort Kochi, HC-Vypeen, HC-South Chittoor, South Chittoor-Cheranalloor, and Vyttila-Kakkanad, which sees the most daily commuters. “It’s mainly tourists who take the other routes. But daily commuters, including residents and Infopark employees, travel in boats operating on the Vyttila-Kakkanad section. We expect a substantial rise in ridership with the deployment of e-feeder buses, probably from next week,” the official said.