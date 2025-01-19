Two flat complexes to rehabilitate 394 families in Fort Kochi ready

KOCHI: After significant delays, the construction of two flat complexes designed to rehabilitate landless and houseless families in the Kalvathy, Thuruthy, and Koncheri colonies in Fort Kochi has been completed under the Rajiv Awas Yojana (RAY) programme.

The project will benefit 394 families, with one complex built by the Kochi corporation and the other by the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML). The corporation’s 11-storey flat complex consists of 199 residential units, constructed at a cost of Rs 41.74 crore.

Each unit includes a dining/living area, a bedroom, a kitchen, a balcony, and two toilets. The complex also features 81 parking slots, a 105 KLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), three elevators, and three staircases. The ground floor accommodates an anganwadi and 14 shop rooms.

The second flat complex, funded by the CSML, comprises 195 residential units. This 13-storey building, constructed at a cost of Rs 44.01 crore, includes parking for 68 cars and 17 bikes, as well as rooftop solar panels.

“The flat complexes will be inaugurated in March, once the sewage treatment plants are fully operational,” said Mayor M Anil Kumar, following a visit to the site. In addition to the 105-KLD STP in the first tower, a second 100-KLD STP and a 300-kg waste collection plant are being constructed.

The corporation began the construction of flats in 2017, but work was halted for some time. Originally, the project was designed to benefit 755 families. The plan includes building apartments for 394 families, a double-storey building for six families, and renovating homes for 88 families.