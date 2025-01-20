Angamaly bypass project set to take off as land acquisition nears end

KOCHI: While the much-touted Angamaly-Maradu bypass project of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is caught in alignment fixation hurdles, another key project being implemented by the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) to pass around the busy Angamaly town is set to take off. Once realised, motorists along the Thrissur-Edappally section of NH 544 can skip the Angamaly junction, where a serpentine queue of vehicles is a common sight.

The nearly four-km four-lane bypass will start from the Karayamparambu signal junction and connect to the Angamaly railway station junction. It will run parallel to the railway line along the western side, while the proposed alignment of the 44.7-km greenfield highway project of the NHAI passes through the eastern side of Angamaly town.

“The land acquisition process for the `275-crore project, funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has entered the last stage, and the final notification will be issued soon. The required land can be acquired when we receive the fund from KIIFB,” said a senior RBDCK official.

While the foundation stone was laid in January 2021, the project was delayed due to land acquisition hurdles. “All hurdles have been cleared and we will start acquiring the plots upon receipt of the fund,” the official pointed out.

The Angamaly town is struggling to handle the huge volume of vehicles passing through the NH and the MC Road. It is the only key junction along NH 544 that doesn’t have a flyover.

“Heavy traffic blocks have become a regular affair, especially in the Karayamparambu bridge-TELK section. A lot of travellers, especially those travelling to Kochi airport, are being affected. Since there is no alternative route to divert the traffic, bypass projects are crucial.