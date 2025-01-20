‘Attack’ on CPM councillor Kalu Raju: Four cases registered

KOCHI: Police have registered four separate cases in connection with the alleged attack on Kala Raju, a CPM councillor with Koothattukulam municipality, reportedly carried out by members of her own party.

The first case, based on a complaint by Kala’s son, names five CPM leaders and 45 identifiable individuals. They were booked for various charges including kidnap with intention, voluntarily causing hurt, rioting, wrongful restraint, and unlawful assembly.

In addition to this, Koothattukulam police filed cases against both UDF and LDF workers for their involvement in related incidents, as well as a separate case against UDF activists led by Anoop Jacob MLA for protesting in front of the police station. However, no arrests have been made, nor has the vehicle used in the alleged kidnapping been taken into custody.

“We have registered four cases based on complaints received, and are taking steps to proceed with appropriate action,” said Vincent Joseph, SHO of Koothattukulam station.

He added that the vehicle involved would be seized and further action will follow.