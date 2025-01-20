I’m considering switching to the UDF, says Kala Raju

KOCHI: Following the ‘abduction’ drama on Saturday during which she claimed that fellow CPM councillors of Koothattukulam municipality assaulted her, Kala Raju is undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Co-operative Hospital in Kochi. On Sunday, she spoke to TNIE about what led to the dramatic scenes and her future plans.

Why is the CPM targetting you?

My family had taken a loan of Rs 10 lakh from a co-operative bank controlled by the CPM, when municipality vice chairman Sunny Kuriakose was its president. The loan was secured by pledging a portion of our land in Koothattukulam town.

My husband passed away during the Covid pandemic. Meanwhile, the bank issued a confiscation notice, refusing to consider a moratorium, or other concessions. I approached party leaders and expressed my concern. Leaders, including Sunny, intervened, claiming the party was helping us.

They went on to sell the land for Rs 22.5 lakh and used the proceeds to settle the bank dues.

CPM leaders claim that you struck a deal with the UDF to vote in their favour during the no-confidence motion..

There was neither a deal nor a verbal agreement between me and UDF councillors. However, I considered supporting the no-confidence motion against the CPM-led ruling front due to the party’s dismissive approach towards me and my concerns.

Have CPM leaders approached or contacted you after what transpired on Saturday?

Some CPM leaders did contact me, but instead of offering genuine consolation, their words felt more like a warning, implying that what I did was wrong.

Do you plan to switch to UDF?

I have dedicated 25 years of my life to the CPM. Despite the shock of my husband’s death, I remained committed to serving both people and party. However, after the humiliation I suffered, I am seriously considering this (shifting allegiances).