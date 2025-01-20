Joyride brings hope to palliative care patients in Ernakulam

KOCHI: For several years, Mary George, an Ayyappankavu resident, has not gone out much as she has been under treatment for breast and spine cancer. Amid all the medication, the 53-year-old never anticipated taking a Vande Bharat ride and touring Thrissur.

“She hasn’t gone out for the past eight years since she was diagnosed with cancer. When the palliative nurses who visit us monthly told us about the trip, we felt we should join them.

They know how to handle her and make her feel comfortable. The decision was right. She is feeling better after the trip and the volunteers took good care of us,” said Mary’s husband, George K R, who accompanied her.

By launching the tour event Makara Sancharam, the Ernakulam General Hospital aims to improve the quality of life of patients in palliative care, fulfil their wishes and connect them with the world around them.

“As many as 21 palliative patients, most of whom need the support of others to walk, were taken on the Vande Bharat ride and the Marine World tour by five volunteers to celebrate the Palliative Care Day. We could see how happy they were after the trip,” said Neethu, a staff nurse who accompanied the team as a volunteer.

Financial constraints also stop people from taking part in such initiatives, she added.

“Travelling with people of a similar age, and facing similar issues, can help develop a sense of belonging. We have become a community. Sharing experiences and struggles with each other also helps us be hopeful about life,” George added.

The tour is an initiative of the pain and palliative care department of the Ernakulam General Hospital and the Nilavu Pain and Palliative Care Society.

“These are people confined to a room due to their health condition and treatment requirements. Through initiatives such as Anugami, Nagarayatra and Makara Sancharam, we aim to ensure a better quality of life for the palliative patients,” said Dr Shahir Shah, the superintendent of Ernakulam General Hospital.