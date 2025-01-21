Bangladesh national arrested for illegal stay in Angamaly

KOCHI: The police on Monday arrested a Bangladeshi national staying in Angamaly for using fake documents. The arrested is Dilwar Hussain, 28, of Rohinpur, Bangladesh.

Following a tip-off, the Angamaly police reached his rented house on Sunday night and took him into custody.

“In the interrogation, the accused confessed he was a Bangladeshi national. After crossing the Indo-Bangladesh border illegally, he reached Kolkata. From there, he reached Angamaly on a train around three months back. He was working at construction sites in Angamaly and staying with migrant workers. According to him, his family is still in Bangladesh,” a police officer said.

The police said Dilwar possessed an Aadhaar card and an expired Bangladeshi passport. “The Aadhaar card had an address in Mumbai. We are verifying the address. Further investigation is conducted to identify the people who provided fake Aaadhar to Dilwar”, an official said.

A case was registered against Dilwar under section 14A for illegal entry to the country and section 14(b) for using forged documents to enter India. The accused was produced before a magistrate court which remanded him in judicial custody.

Last week, police arrested a Bangladeshi woman who was staying with her boyfriend from Bihar at Bengali Colony at Kandathara.

Police had recovered an Aadhaar card and PAN card which turned out to be fake. Police said agents operating in West Bengal help Bangladeshi nationals with fake ID cards and facilitate their stay in India illegally.