Kerala HC closes councillor’s petition on civic body’s no-confidence motion

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday closed a petition filed by a UDF councillor of Koothattukulam municipality on which it had earlier ordered that law and order be maintained during the conduct of the discussion on a no-confidence motion moved against the LDF chairperson of the civic body. The petitioner can work out the remedy for the untoward incidents that happened ahead of the discussion on motion in accordance with the law, it said.

The petitioner, Prince Paul John, submitted that CPM councillor Kala Raj was abducted on the day the motion was scheduled to be taken up for discussion. He added that the no-confidence motion was not taken up for discussion due to the untoward incidents, which had taken place even before the UDF councillor reached the municipality office. The meeting of the council was adjourned without being rescheduled.

The court orally observed that the petitioner could not contend that the order for ensuring law and order was violated. The police had already registered a case in connection with the incidents.