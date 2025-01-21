Kochi corporation launches project to help women travel safely

KOCHI: Aiming to study the problems faced by women during travel and to implement projects by incorporating solutions to them, the Kochi corporation has launched the project Mobilise Her.

Implemented with financial assistance from the European Union, the project envisages a transport system that enables women and other gender groups to travel safely round the clock.

The project is being implemented in Kochi in collaboration with the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-Hed), Centre for Public Policy Research under the corporation, Urban Electric Mobility Initiative (UEMI), and the Delhi-based public research institute Participatory Research in Asia (PRIA).Inaugurating the project, mayor M Anilkumar said collective efforts are required to improve public transport facilities.

“The corporation is working to make Kochi city more pedestrian-friendly. If the activities of the Mobilise Her project can be combined with the activities of the local area plan prepared by the Kochi corporation, we will be able to bring great changes in the transport sector,” the mayor said.

The corporation has been working on the project for the past four months.

The project will be implemented in the city in collaboration with various community and social organisations. Eighteen organisations have already been selected for the purpose. Infrastructure for a women-friendly transport system will also be developed as part of the project.