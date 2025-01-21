Malayali at Mahakumbh

KOCHI: Grandeur of a different kind and a solitude that looms over the crowd. The slow run of the Ganga embracing the Yamuna and the invisible Saraswathi at the confluence that is deemed holy. The grand fair held once every 12 years in such a setting invites hordes of different kinds of people. Among them are those from God’s Own land.

Arun A S, a mechanical engineer from Thiruvananthapuram, is put up in one of the 18 sectors in the Tent City at Prayagraj and plans to stay there for all the days till the last Shahi snan on February 26, the day Kumbh mela would end. He claims the event is an opportunity to showcase how spirituality runs deep into the psyche of everything material around us.

“There are different kinds of activities and I handle the Gyan Kumbh, showcasing our ancient scientific systems to display the connection of soul with matter. Several people from Kerals are coming for it, including vice-chancellors of universities too. ISRO former chairman S Somnath would also be there,” he says. Arun is enjoying the spiritual fervour clubbing work with sojourns to the Triveni Sangam, where he often treks to take dips during the chilly mornings with the backdrop at times occupied by the sadhus.

Renunciates, different kinds of them unseen otherwise to the world, are an attraction for Ajish A S, who works in the construction sector. “I will be visiting the Kumbhmela soon. About six people from across Kerala are coming with me. It’s a spiritual journey for us, to experience peace in a place where prayer and festivities join to form an ethereal atmosphere,” he says. Ajish’s friends also include teams from Russia and other countries, who are planning travels to Prayagraj to meet him.