A nostalgia-filled UP school reunion in Kochi after five decades

KOCHI: While rummaging through a vintage trunk with posters, notices, and newspapers, an old photograph with frayed edges and mold patches caught the attention of 64-year-old Sajeev Kumar K G, a retired audit officer. It transported him to a sepia-tinted era.
Clicked in 1972, the picture captured 45 students of St Joseph’s UP School in Kadavanthra, standing shoulder to shoulder with oiled hair, wearing shorts and skirts. It was the group photograph of his Class VI batch.
For most of them, life had taken its course after they bid farewell to the school in 1973. Five decades have passed. The idea of a reunion seemed like a dream too far-fetched. Sajeev, however, gave it a shot. And a few days ago, 33 of them gathered once again at the place where it all began. Silvering hair, deepening wrinkles, and countless untold stories.
“Before we headed to the school, all of us gathered at my place,” says Sajeev.
“It was overwhelming. None of us look anything like we did back then. So when we all came together under one roof, there were curious stares at first. As we brought up shared memories, there was a wave of laughter, amusement, the happiness of recognising each other.
Hugs followed. Those moments made me feel a sense of gratitude, though a couple of our classmates passed away, the rest of us were alive to experience the joy.”
The reunion unearthed a treasure trove of memories, a true journey down the memory lane. “Conversations went on from the taste of the ‘uppumavu’ served at the school, crushes, the fights for pasha naranga’ (lime berry), the library books we read, and so on,” says Sajeev.
“The moment someone mentioned the game ‘Ammayi Right’ – our local twist on hopscotch – the entire room burst into laughter. It was our playful misinterpretation of ‘Am I right?’. Such innocent mistakes made our childhood special,” says Sajeev.
Apart from the few who remained in Kadavanthara, the rest had never crossed paths, making it a challenge to track everyone. When Sajeev found the photograph, he identified most of the names and shared the list with his friend Sunandan. He, in turn, passed it onto their classmate Cresentia T T in Kavaratti island, sparking the idea of a reunion.
“I created a location map of those who had stayed in Kadavanthra back then. I could remember where their houses were, but with so much development in the area, it was difficult to pinpoint exact locations,” says Sajeev.
“Every afternoon, I would hop on my motorcycle and trace the houses, reaching out to family members and collecting contacts. Some had moved away after getting married. I travelled to places like Kottayam, Alappuzha, Malayattoor, Edakochi, Palluruthy, Eroor, and Kunnamavu because I didn’t want to miss their priceless reactions when I showed up.”
Cresentia, who came all the way from Kavaratti for the gathering, considers the reunion a dream. “Usually, reunions are held for Class X, XII, or college batches, but a get-together of Class VI is rare,” she says.
“Returning to our old school was an emotional moment for everyone. The campus had changed completely, but there were still fragments of memories we could connect with.”
The batch of 1972 has now pledged to track down the classmates they couldn’t locate this time for their next reunion.
“Over the past 52 years, all of us have gone through times of despair and joy. For some, this reunion was a reminder that they still have old friends they can rely on,” Cresentia smiles.