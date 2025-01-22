A nostalgia-filled UP school reunion in Kochi after five decades

KOCHI: While rummaging through a vintage trunk with posters, notices, and newspapers, an old photograph with frayed edges and mold patches caught the attention of 64-year-old Sajeev Kumar K G, a retired audit officer. It transported him to a sepia-tinted era.

Clicked in 1972, the picture captured 45 students of St Joseph’s UP School in Kadavanthra, standing shoulder to shoulder with oiled hair, wearing shorts and skirts. It was the group photograph of his Class VI batch.

For most of them, life had taken its course after they bid farewell to the school in 1973. Five decades have passed. The idea of a reunion seemed like a dream too far-fetched. Sajeev, however, gave it a shot. And a few days ago, 33 of them gathered once again at the place where it all began. Silvering hair, deepening wrinkles, and countless untold stories.

“Before we headed to the school, all of us gathered at my place,” says Sajeev.

“It was overwhelming. None of us look anything like we did back then. So when we all came together under one roof, there were curious stares at first. As we brought up shared memories, there was a wave of laughter, amusement, the happiness of recognising each other.

Hugs followed. Those moments made me feel a sense of gratitude, though a couple of our classmates passed away, the rest of us were alive to experience the joy.”

The reunion unearthed a treasure trove of memories, a true journey down the memory lane. “Conversations went on from the taste of the ‘uppumavu’ served at the school, crushes, the fights for pasha naranga’ (lime berry), the library books we read, and so on,” says Sajeev.

“The moment someone mentioned the game ‘Ammayi Right’ – our local twist on hopscotch – the entire room burst into laughter. It was our playful misinterpretation of ‘Am I right?’. Such innocent mistakes made our childhood special,” says Sajeev.