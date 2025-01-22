Munambam residents oppose Waqf Board bid to complete mutation of land

KOCHI: The Munambam residents, under the aegis of the Munambam Land Protection Council, on Tuesday alleged that a move is on to enable the Waqf Board to complete the mutation process of the land it has illegally registered. Residents expressed their opposition to a digital survey in Munambam. The residents expressed their angst at the covert movement even as the C N Ramachandran Nair Commission, constituted to find a lasting solution to the Mumambam issue over land ownership, continues deliberations with the parties involved.

“Strike out the Waqf registration of Munambam land. If that is done we have no objection to the digital survey,” said Joseph Benny, convenor of the Munambam Land Protection Council. According to him, the very fact that the Waqf Board has been unable to carry out the mutation of the land highlights the absurdity of its claims.

“And now the board wants to covertly carry out the survey,” he added. As part of highlighting their plight, the residents under the aegis of the council have written letters to all political parties in the country and also all the MPs. “We will be celebrating our Republic Day soon. But the Waqf Act puts a question mark on the secular fabric of this country.

The issue is a very serious one. Munambam is just the start. We want the people’s representatives to come together and amend the dangerous clauses in the Waqf Act. These clauses threaten the secular fabric of our country! How can a country have two laws? How there be a law above the country’s law?” said Sebastian Rocky, chairman of the council.

The Land Conservation Committee is addressing letters to political parties nationwide and Members of Parliament from Kerala, urging amendments to Sections 3, 36, 40, 52, 83, 84, 107, and 108 of the Waqf Act. These amendments, the committee asserts, are crucial to ensuring compliance with constitutional principles, secularism, and democracy.