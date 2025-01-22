‘Probe’ excuse over, decks cleared for Cusat amphitheatre renovation

KOCHI: With chargesheet being filed in the Cusat stampede case, decks have been cleared for the renovation of the amphitheatre where four youngsters lost their lives on the evening of November 25, 2023. The ensuing investigation had found that unscientific additions to the amphitheatre on the Cusat campus in Kalamassery led to the tragedy.
“We hope to start work in a month or two. The tender will be floated soon,” Cusat Vice-Chancellor M Junaid Bushiri told TNIE.
Earlier, the university authorities had cited a lack of clearance from the police investigation team as the reason behind the delay in beginning renovation. The VC said the technical committee, which was tasked with inspecting the amphitheatre, had submitted its report and suggested many structural changes.
“The university had also set aside an amount of `10 lakh in its budget for the renovation,” he pointed out.
The construction of a ramp, installation of proper lighting and CCTV cameras and entrusting electrical works with a licensed operator are among the recommendations, the VC said. “Removing additional barriers that restrict free movement, displaying all safety information prominently, installing a proper fire-fighting system, and strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the state government when organising a programme on the campus are the other suggestions made by the committee,” Junaid said.
Earlier, the university had been taken to task by the Kalamassery municipality for making unapproved alterations to the amphitheatre. The local body had sent a notice to Cusat pointing out the illegalities.
On Sunday, the police submitted the chargesheet in the case more than a year after the stampede.
The police have named three individuals as accused: former Principal Deepak Kumar Sahu and teachers Gireesh Kumar and N Biju. These names were also part of the FIR filed shortly after the incident. The chargesheet, however, excluded the former registrar of the university despite allegations that the authorities failed to implement the safety measures necessary.
The Cusat VC said the entire programme is conducted by the students.
“That is the procedure followed in every institution in the state. Though faculty members are given charge, they have no role in the conduct of the functions,” he said.