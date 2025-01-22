‘Probe’ excuse over, decks cleared for Cusat amphitheatre renovation

KOCHI: With chargesheet being filed in the Cusat stampede case, decks have been cleared for the renovation of the amphitheatre where four youngsters lost their lives on the evening of November 25, 2023. The ensuing investigation had found that unscientific additions to the amphitheatre on the Cusat campus in Kalamassery led to the tragedy.

“We hope to start work in a month or two. The tender will be floated soon,” Cusat Vice-Chancellor M Junaid Bushiri told TNIE.

Earlier, the university authorities had cited a lack of clearance from the police investigation team as the reason behind the delay in beginning renovation. The VC said the technical committee, which was tasked with inspecting the amphitheatre, had submitted its report and suggested many structural changes.

“The university had also set aside an amount of `10 lakh in its budget for the renovation,” he pointed out.

The construction of a ramp, installation of proper lighting and CCTV cameras and entrusting electrical works with a licensed operator are among the recommendations, the VC said. “Removing additional barriers that restrict free movement, displaying all safety information prominently, installing a proper fire-fighting system, and strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the state government when organising a programme on the campus are the other suggestions made by the committee,” Junaid said.